BLKFAM: Whoopi Goldberg Backs New Streaming Platform For Black Families

BLKFAM

Have you ever wished you could use a streaming service that primarily focuses on inclusive content? You can now. Digital media veteran Larry Adams is launching BLKFAM, the first and only Black-owned, Black-focused family streaming platform. Whoopi Goldberg is an equity partner in the service. Available since Feb. 26, BLKFAM will provide an array of Black family-friendly content that spans across a range of genres such as animation, wellness, investigative journalism, news, sitcoms, and reality TV.

Viewers can expect to see more inclusive, diverse, and empowering stories on the platform. One of the primary goals is to ensure Black people feel adequately represented and see stories that mirror their realities. Seeing as Black audiences consume the most media and TV according to recent Nielsen data, it’s only right that we are represented accurately through both storytelling and the artists presenting the stories.

“Black culture and content is so often stereotyped, siloed or written off – so I wanted to create a platform where my kids and I can be entertained without having to face those same daily biases,” said Adams, founder and CEO of BLKFAM. “By curating authentic content – proven through data and AI – primarily from Black storytellers, we’ve built a service reflecting true inclusion and diversity, where Black parents and children especially can feel holistically represented.”

BLKFAM will have over 20 syndicated series, 1000+ hours of new animation titles, dozens of new animated characters of color and diverse gender experiences, and hundreds of hours of original music driven content. Viewers can also look forward to 10 new original live action and animated series premiering throughout the year.

Goldberg has a hand in the creative development of a range of BLKFAM programming and is excited about teaming up with the platform.

“I am honored to partner with BLKFAM to assist in the creative direction of curated diverse content – for Black culture to be brought to broader audiences,” the actress and host, 68, said. In addition to Goldberg, other partners include Tom Leonardis, President of Whoop, Inc.

You can begin streaming BLKFAM on iOS, Android, Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio, and LG today. For more information, visit their website.