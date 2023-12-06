Blavity Inc. Partners With “In The Black Network” To Expand Streaming Service

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun attends AfroTech 2019 at Oakland Marriott City Center on November 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for AfroTech)

The Blavity Inc. imprint is expanding yet again.

Founded in 2014, the digital media platform centers Black experiences and has grown to include multiple properties under its banner that includes Gen-z focused 21Ninety, travel site TravelNoire and most recently, lifestyle and commerce brand Home + Texture.

Collectively, the Blavity’s sister platforms reach more than 250 million monthly consumers across all verticals and continue to break barriers, including being named the most popular site among Black users.

Now, it has partnered with a major platform to expand its streaming capabilities. According to a news release shared with ESSENCE, IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN), a streaming service that highlights Black voices announced a strategic ad partnership with Blavity Inc.

“As we embark on this groundbreaking partnership with Blavity, it marks a significant turning point in our core mission to amplify Black voices and stories,” said James DuBose, CEO and founder of IN THE BLACK NETWORK in a statement. “Becoming the first official streaming partner of Blavity is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional, Black-focused content to audiences on a global scale.”

The new partnership will allow video-streaming advertising options.

“This collaboration with IN THE BLACK NETWORK signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate and amplify Black voices,” Orchid Richardson, SVP of Digital at Blavity Inc. said in a news release. By extending our reach into the streaming realm, we are opening up new avenues for advertisers to connect with diverse audiences authentically. Blavity360º continues to evolve, embracing innovative partnerships that redefine the landscape of Black media and drive meaningful engagement.”