West Elm Launches Capsule Collection With Celebrated Chef Marcus Samuelsson

Recently, West Elm announced a collaboration with Marcus Samuelsson. The award-winning chef is known for his restaurants worldwide, including Red Rooster in Harlem, New York. The new collection marks Samuelsson’s first introduction to home furnishings. It is now exclusively available at WestElm.com and select West Elm retail locations.

To make this collection feel like his home, the restaurateur and author brought West Elm to Smögen—the island where he grew up, in Sweden’s Gothenberg archipelago. For the collection, Samuelsson gathered inspiration from all the places he’s called home, honoring his Ethiopian heritage, Swedish upbringing, and New York City home base.

The 32-piece capsule celebrates Samuelsson’s love of food and entertaining as a way to gather and inspire people. The collection honors his Ethiopian heritage, Swedish upbringing, and New York City home, ranging from furniture to lighting, tableware, textiles, and art.

“Marcus embodies style as a way of living,” says Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “He brings taste and a point of view to everything he touches and brings people together along the way. It was a pleasure working with him on this collection, which we love.”

Marcus Samuelsson states, “I’m thrilled to partner with West Elm to create such a personal collection—and my first set of home furnishings. Designed to help people come together at home, it celebrates the joy, artistry, and ingenuity of food shared with friends.”

Key items include the Carved Tableware Set ($32-40), the Upholstered Dining Chairs, and Bar.

Stools ($299, $399), the Layered Brass Pendant ($399) and the Rectangular Dining Table

To learn more about Marcus Samuelsson + West Elm please visit the website, here.