Plant Kween x West Elm Team Up For The Ultimate Collection For Plant Moms

Plant Kween x West Elm

If you are a plant mom or are looking to be one, you can get started with help from a new collection at West Elm from one of Instagram’s most popular personalities and beloved horticulture experts.

Plant Kween, or Christopher Griffin, has collaborated with the home furnishings retailer on a new 12-piece capsule collection filled with planters and propagation systems. Available in rich hues of terracotta, burnt umber white and hunter green and also in unique shapes, the collection is available now and ranges in prices of $29-$59.

Plant Kween has cultivated a major following online, including more than 368,000 followers on Instagram. Watching them water their plants, if you haven’t done so already (which they do every “every seven to 14 days” for tropical plants and “three to four weeks” for desert plants — the more you know), is a very relaxing experience. They’ve written a book called You Grow Gurl and tend to more than 200 plant babies, or “green gurls,” while my husband I struggle to keep our peace lily alive from week to week. You may not end up with the same green thumb as them, but your plants will certainly sit pretty with help from these one-of-a-kind pieces.

You can check out the initial offerings over at West Elm and get a good look at them below.

01 Plant Kween x West Elm 02 Plant Kween x West Elm 03 Plant Kween x West Elm 04 Plant Kween x West Elm 05 Plant Kween x West Elm 06 Plant Kween x West Elm