7 Wellness Substacks By Black Women That You Need In Your Life

Black women have entered their perpetual soft era, and are inviting you to join them in joyful well-restedness. With the rise of the soft life, quiet quitting, and multi-generational healing, wellness has become more than a buzzword for Black women globally. Whether through emotional regulation, meditation and yoga with Black bodies centered, or sexual expression, wellness is expanding in definitions and practices, even finding its way to Substack.

A newsletter subscription platform, Substack offers writers the opportunity to deliver their best penmanship to readers who sign up. Think of Substack as a hybrid between a blog and a traditional newsletter since it has grown popular due to its interactivity, genuine engagement, and personal writing. Substack also offers free and paid subscriber options to choose from, with rates set by writers, allowing readers to support the scribes they feel most appreciative of. For those looking to give a little more personality, the “notes” and chat features bring a social media element to the space, where those who use the app can continue the conversation.

Many writers are flocking to Substack in response to the changing media landscape. As less space becomes available in journalism, writers are turning to the platform to self-publish and get their writing out there. Bypassing the usual gate-keeping hurdles, a number of Black women writers have found their way into the inboxes of many, creating a strong readership dedicated to independent writing. Of the many topics broached by these storytellers, wellness newsletters are making quite the impression.

The range of wellness newsletters by Black women is hard to ignore. I have my own, titled Life Is In Love With Me, which has become a place for ease, affirmations, and being seen living a life of your choosing for nomadic Black women around the world. Read on to discover the options out there from other gifted writers who are consistently delivering content that seeks to help others thrive physically and mentally.

the utter by Yrsa Daley-Ward

the utter, described as a “living, breathing journal,” is where Bone and The Terrible author Yrsa Daley-Ward shares her warmest and most humorous musings. With a combination of poetry, personal writing, notes to self, and writing prompts, the newsletter is rooted in positivity, and of course, is a balm for those who crave the poetry in self-improvement.

Gratitude Journal by Alex Elle

Healing. Worthiness. Those are some words that come to mind after slipping into Alex Elle’s newsletter, Gratitude Journal. A New York Times bestselling author, wellness writer, and former host of The Hey Girl Podcast, Elle shares her gratitude practices, journal prompts, and holds space for community conversation.

big time sensuality by Ev’Yan Whitney

What a time to be a Black woman celebrating and adoring her body. big time sensuality is a guide to honoring pleasure and embodying it, fearlessly. Ev’Yan Whitney, a sexuality doula, somatic practitioner, and author of the book Sensual Self, is the brilliant mind behind the writings.

A call to take care of self and others, cuídate is author Josefina H. Sanders’ retreat into mindfulness in newsletter form. Sanders’ recent posts are about overcoming emotional exhaustion and fruitful living.

Eyes of God by Diauni

Diauni’s Heart Posture series opened the eyes, minds, and hearts of many when she first landed on Substack. One of her latest works, Eyes of God, is a safe space for conversations about healing, reclaimed joy, and intimacy with God.

soul remedies by Ayanna Nicole

soul remedies is a newsletter that is wholeheartedly dedicated to the pursuit of softness. Ayanna Nicole’s personal writings and journal prompts are always full of honesty and advice from a spiritual and well-lived perspective.

the place to be by Lauren Ash

Written by Lauren Ash, a yoga and wellness practitioner and the founder of the platform Black Girl In Om, the place to be is truly just that; bursting with life-inspired writings and gatherings of Ash’s signature style of holding up a mirror for all who are willing to examine themselves.