6 Books By Black Female Writers We’re Loving Right Now

If there’s one silver lining this quarantine has brought us, it’s that now book lovers have even more time to delve into those reads that might’ve collected dust. (Don’t worry, we’re not judging.)

As we all slow down, it’s the perfect time to pick up a new book that you’ve been dying to page through. Although we’re rounded up our favorite reads this spring, in the March/April issue of ESSENCE, with Empire star Taraji P. Henson on the cover, we highlighted books written by women.

As we’re closing up this month, don’t forget to grab these reads to round out your bookshelf.