Meet VÖOST: The New Fizzy Vitamin That’s Reinventing Your Daily Supplement Experience

Courtesy of VÖOST

There’s a new bubbly beverage on the market that wants to make your daily vitamin intake a lot smoother.

VÖOST is a new vitamin boost brand by consumer goods company Procter & Gamble that’s reinventing the way we take our essential wellness capsules. With eight fantastically fizzy tablets that deliver a burst of vitamins in a convenient and effervescent form, you won’t be able to look at your old horse pill supplements the same way again.

The brand also aims to make taking vitamins delicious. Start by choosing one VÖOST tablet of your choice based on your needs, each with a distinct, fruity flavor. Drop it into water, let it fizz and dissolve, then drink and take in the flavorsome fuel – no mixing required.

Courtesy of VÖOST

“In today’s busy world, consumers are looking for easy ways to boost their health and wellness with products that allow them to customize based on their unique and ever-changing needs,” said Sujay Wasan, P&G Senior Vice President, North America Health Care.

“That’s where VÖOST comes in, with a formulation that is simple to use, tastes great and supports a full lineup of wellness needs; health-conscious shoppers can pick and choose what works for them and enjoy whenever, wherever – whether it’s a boost of energy, Vitamin C or hydration to help them feel their best that day,” he added.

The full lineup offers eight vitamin boost options that cover all your wellness needs; ranging from Vitamin C to a women’s multivitamin, and a beauty capsule that contains biotin for healthy and strong hair, skin, and nails. With flavors like blackberry peach, orange guava, and strawberry kiwi, zero sugar, and only 10 calories per tablet, you’ll be able to adequately sip your way to better health.

VÖOST is now available in two convenient options — a 20-count tube you can find through retailers nationwide and online for $8.94, and a two-pack of the 20-count tubes online for $17.94.