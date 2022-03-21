Just when you thought that you had your beauty routine down to a science, celebrities including Tabitha Brown, Taraji P. Henson and Tiffany Haddish are sharing the gummies they have added to their beauty and health regimen.
According to Dr. Charles, vitamin gummies for hair, skin, and nails can be beneficial to your beauty routine and vital to healthy hair, skin, and nails. “Taking vitamin gummies provides an added benefit of vitamins and minerals that are essential for your entire body while providing antioxidant properties, and boosting collagen,” she explains. “Essentially, vitamin gummies aid in nourishing your body and skin from the inside out.”
Darnisha Monson, a licensed esthetician, and owner of DAM Skin in Indiana believes it’s crucial to pick gummies that complement your regular skincare routine. “You should look for products that aid in firming the skin, give a glow from within, protect from aging and environmental factors, and supplement nutrients that you aren’t receiving enough of in your daily diet.”
While Dr. Charles recognizes the benefits of including gummies into your beauty routine, Dr. Boakye believes that research on beauty gummy supplements is limited and the data is insufficient.
“I actually do not recommend gummy vitamins unless a patient is deficient in a category,” explains Dr. Naana Boakye M.D., board-certified dermatologist and Founder of Bergen Dermatology. “Vitamins can have adverse reactions such as an allergic reaction, and sometimes interact with medications that cause toxicities in the body and interfere with lab tests. For example, high doses of retinol in combination with high doses of Vitamin D have been linked to an increase in fractures in post-menopausal women.”
Dr. Charles mentioned that it was important to look for key ingredients when it comes to taking beauty gummies. “Vitamin C helps protect your skin from UV rays, vitamin E which helps protect your hair from UV damage, and green tea extract which is known to help reduce redness and inflammation,” she reveals. “Other ingredients include Vitamin A which has anti-acne properties and aids in collagen production. Another vitamin with acne-fighting properties is Vitamin D.”
Both doctors and the Esthetician agree that there is no 100% guarantee that vitamin gummies will result in a noticeable difference in your hair, skin, and nails and that nothing will take the place of a healthy lifestyle.
“Maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, managing stress, and exercising are all essential for encouraging healthy hair, skin, and nails,” Dr. Charles adds.
Dr. Boakye recommends eating the rainbow in fruits and vegetables and minimizing processed, sugary foods that cause inflammation. She also advocates that we ask our doctors to check our Vitamin D and Zinc levels when getting bloodwork.
“It is important to speak with your doctor before adding vitamins to your diet,” she explains. “Depending on the type of hair loss, such as Alopecia Areata, this testing can be beneficial. Premature graying can sometimes be seen with an individual who is low in ferritin, vitamin D, folate, B12, and selenium.” She also points out that if an individual is iron deficient, they may experience hair loss.”
Overall, if you’re going to incorporate gummies into your beauty routine, it’s recommended that you consult with your primary care physician first and research the vitamins that are best suited to your needs.
“You should choose a brand that does third-party testing so that the research is not biased,” Monson advises. “If you are vegan or gluten-free, look for those labels on the ingredients list for that specification.”
After consulting with your physician, and you choose to take gummies, here are a few recommended brands.
** Editor’s Note: This story/interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
NutraChamps Biotin
Biotin Gummies from NutraChamps help you overcome an internal vitamin shortage for stronger nails, tighter, luminous skin, and thicker, fuller, healthier hair. Enjoy all of the incredible advantages of biotin in the form of a simple, delicious gummy – no need to swallow a difficult tablet.
Pink Stork Collagen gummies can help you maintain healthy hair, skin, bones, and joints, among other things. These gummies, made with natural collagen and tropical citrus flavors, support strong joints and cell health for hair, skin, and nail growth, as well as reducing aches and pains.
Vitamins A, E, C, Zinc, Pectin, and Bamboo Shoot Extract are among the ingredients in these gummies, which are meticulously developed to boost your daily wellness regimen that improves Collagen Formation, improves Skin Health & Appearance, supports Skin Structure & Elasticity and Enhances Skin’s Youthfulness.
As part of your everyday hair care routine, Bomba Curls designed the “Bomba Beauty Bites.” These gummy vitamins provide the ideal combination of biotin, folic acid, and critical vitamins to encourage healthy hair development, supple skin, stronger nails, and a stronger immune system.
Low Tide contains 10 mg of Indica cannabinoids, as well as melatonin, seaweed, and DHA Omega-3 amino acids, all of which have been shown to benefit the skin, organs, bones, joints, and, most importantly, the brain. Omega-3 fatty acids have been demonstrated to help with inflammation, depression, and anxiety.
Gummy Stars are delightful chews that help you grow longer, thicker, and stronger hair. Biotin, B12, Vitamin C, D3, Folate, Turmeric, Zinc, and genuine Superfruits are all found in these star-shaped chews. These delectable chews will leave your taste buds and hair begging for more!
Naturalicious Hair Skin & Nails Gummies are gluten-free vitamins that are easy to swallow and suited for all hair types. These candies are delicious and cruelty-free, and they encourage longer, stronger hair and nails, as well as brighter, more youthful skin, thanks to the collagen, biotin, vitamins A, C, and E, and folic acid.
O Positiv RETRO has clinically proven ingredients that boost collagen synthesis, reduce symptoms of aging, and enhance skin texture for profoundly moisturized, bouncy, and bright skin are packaged into peach-flavored gummy vitamins.
