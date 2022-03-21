Getty Images

Just when you thought that you had your beauty routine down to a science, celebrities including Tabitha Brown, Taraji P. Henson and Tiffany Haddish are sharing the gummies they have added to their beauty and health regimen.

“Adding gummy vitamins to your beauty routine can provide nutrients that promote vibrant skin, healthy hair, and stronger nails,” says Dr. Gina Charles, Board Certified Family Physician and founder of Serenity Aesthetics & Wellness Medspa. “Additionally, some of these gummies are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals and can serve as a multivitamin which provides some nutrients that are not always consumed through the diet.”

According to Dr. Charles, vitamin gummies for hair, skin, and nails can be beneficial to your beauty routine and vital to healthy hair, skin, and nails. “Taking vitamin gummies provides an added benefit of vitamins and minerals that are essential for your entire body while providing antioxidant properties, and boosting collagen,” she explains. “Essentially, vitamin gummies aid in nourishing your body and skin from the inside out.”

Darnisha Monson, a licensed esthetician, and owner of DAM Skin in Indiana believes it’s crucial to pick gummies that complement your regular skincare routine. “You should look for products that aid in firming the skin, give a glow from within, protect from aging and environmental factors, and supplement nutrients that you aren’t receiving enough of in your daily diet.”

While Dr. Charles recognizes the benefits of including gummies into your beauty routine, Dr. Boakye believes that research on beauty gummy supplements is limited and the data is insufficient.

“I actually do not recommend gummy vitamins unless a patient is deficient in a category,” explains Dr. Naana Boakye M.D., board-certified dermatologist and Founder of Bergen Dermatology. “Vitamins can have adverse reactions such as an allergic reaction, and sometimes interact with medications that cause toxicities in the body and interfere with lab tests. For example, high doses of retinol in combination with high doses of Vitamin D have been linked to an increase in fractures in post-menopausal women.”

Dr. Charles mentioned that it was important to look for key ingredients when it comes to taking beauty gummies. “Vitamin C helps protect your skin from UV rays, vitamin E which helps protect your hair from UV damage, and green tea extract which is known to help reduce redness and inflammation,” she reveals. “Other ingredients include Vitamin A which has anti-acne properties and aids in collagen production. Another vitamin with acne-fighting properties is Vitamin D.”

Loading the player...

Both doctors and the Esthetician agree that there is no 100% guarantee that vitamin gummies will result in a noticeable difference in your hair, skin, and nails and that nothing will take the place of a healthy lifestyle.

“Maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, managing stress, and exercising are all essential for encouraging healthy hair, skin, and nails,” Dr. Charles adds.

Dr. Boakye recommends eating the rainbow in fruits and vegetables and minimizing processed, sugary foods that cause inflammation. She also advocates that we ask our doctors to check our Vitamin D and Zinc levels when getting bloodwork.

“It is important to speak with your doctor before adding vitamins to your diet,” she explains. “Depending on the type of hair loss, such as Alopecia Areata, this testing can be beneficial. Premature graying can sometimes be seen with an individual who is low in ferritin, vitamin D, folate, B12, and selenium.” She also points out that if an individual is iron deficient, they may experience hair loss.”

Overall, if you’re going to incorporate gummies into your beauty routine, it’s recommended that you consult with your primary care physician first and research the vitamins that are best suited to your needs.

“You should choose a brand that does third-party testing so that the research is not biased,” Monson advises. “If you are vegan or gluten-free, look for those labels on the ingredients list for that specification.”

After consulting with your physician, and you choose to take gummies, here are a few recommended brands.

** Editor’s Note: This story/interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.