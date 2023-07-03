Delicious Vegan Recipes To Prepare For The Fourth of July

Getty

Who doesn’t love a good Fourth of July plate? Ahead of the holiday, we tapped several Black women vegan chefs to receive some delicious recipes, perfect for entertaining your hosts. These mouth-watering recipes feature a vegan “no-crab” cake, jerk “no-chicken” mushroom kebabs, and even air-fried okra. Besides the taste, what’s amazing about these recipes is that they are low-lift to prepare, so you can focus on having fun and spending quality time with your loved ones over the holiday. Check them out below, and happy cooking!

Jazzy Duke of Diary of A Mad Black Vegan

This vegan chef will inspire you to create your favorite meaty recipes with a plant-based twist.

Vegan “No-Crab” Cake

Ingredients:

Four cans hearts of palm

2 Nori seaweed sheets

1/2 red bell pepper chopped

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup red onion chopped

Four garlic cloves chopped

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

LOTS OF @oldbay_seasoning seasoning

1 tsp cornstarch

1/4 cup vegan mayo

2 cups Panko bread crumbs

Directions:

Shred hearts of palm with a fork In a medium pan, sauté hearts of palm and season with onion powder, garlic powder, old bay, sea salt & pepper Add celery & red pepper to the pan and continue to sauté for 10 minutes In a separate skillet, add 1 tbsp oil and saute the red onion and garlic until translucent, then add back to the hearts of palm Add hearts of palm mixture into a bowl and add more Old Bay, cornstarch, and vegan mayo, then set aside to cool Form patties with your hand on a baking sheet Mix the Panko bread crumbs in a separate bowl and about 2 tbsp Old Bay seasoning to create the breading. Coat all the patties on both sides with the breading. Then pop it in the freezer for 15 minutes. (Or fridge for 30 min) Fry the patties until golden brown, and Enjoy!

Jerk BBQ Oyster Mushroom Veggie Kebabs

Ingredients:

3 cups oyster mushrooms

One large zucchini

One red bell pepper

One red onion

1 cup chunks of pineapple

1/2 cup Walkerswood Jerk BBQ sauce

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp oil

kebab skewers

Directions:

Prep and cut your veggies kebab-style Add 1 tbsp oil to a saucepan on medium heat Saute oyster mushrooms for 3 minutes and season with garlic powder, salt, and black pepper Add 1/4 cup of jerk BBQ sauce to oyster mushrooms and sauté for 1 minute, then let cool Assemble veggies, pineapple, and oyster mushrooms on kebab sticks in an alternating pattern Using a basting brush, spread the remaining 1/4 cup of jerk BBQ sauce on all the kebabs Grill kebabs for 15 minutes, or roast in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes

Shakayla Felice of Sweet Greens Vegan

Shakayla inspires her audience members to find joy in food. You can also find delicious plant-based recipes, shop her kitchen, and more on Felice’s website.

Philly Cheesesteak Wonton Nachos

Here’s everything you need to make the dish:

Plant-based Meat Substitute (check out her mushroom & walnut meat recipe here)

Vegan-friendly Wonton Wraps (The brand I used is Nasoya. You should be able to find these at your local grocery store.)

Green and Red Bell Peppers

Yellow Onion

Plant-based Cheese (I used Field Roast Chao Creamy Original)

Almond, Oat, or Cashew Milk, Plain, and Unsweetened

Nutritional Yeast

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

All-purpose seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients:

Plant-based meat substitute (Mushroom & Walnut Meat Recipe Here)

Vegan-friendly wonton wraps

One green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

One red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1/2 yellow onion, cut into thin strips

1.5 cups plant-based cheese shreds

1 cup almond, oat, or cashew milk (plain and unsweetened)

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

All-purpose seasoning

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Cooking oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cook the plant-based meat substitute in an oiled skillet. Season it with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. If you’re using my Mushroom & Walnut Meat recipe, consider using the marinade mentioned in that recipe. Once cooked, set it aside. Prepare the wontons: Cut the vegan-friendly wonton wraps diagonally and place them on a large baking sheet. Lightly brush or spray both sides with oil. Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes or until golden and crispy. Keep a close eye on them! Make the vegan cheese sauce: In a pot over low-medium heat, combine the plant-based cheese shreds, plain unsweetened almond (or oat/cashew) milk, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and onion powder. Whisk the mixture until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust needed. Feel free to add more milk for a thinner cheese sauce. Reduce the heat to low. Prepare the veggies: Slice the yellow onion, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper. Cook the onions and bell peppers in an oiled skillet. Season them with all-purpose seasoning. Cook until the peppers and onions are tender and slightly golden or browned. Arrange the crispy wonton chips on a serving plate. Top them with the cooked plant-based meat substitute, bell peppers, and onions, and drizzle with the cheese sauce.

Air-fried Okra and Peppers

Ingredients:

12oz of fresh okra

2 cups of sliced mini sweet peppers

2-3 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of onion powder

2 tbsp of garlic powder

2 tsp of smoked paprika

2 tsp of dried parsley

1 tbsp of coconut sugar (1-2 tsp of using brown sugar)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: