Vanessa Williams' Mother, Helen Louise Williams, Passes Away At 85

Actress Vanessa Williams’ mother, Helen Louise Williams, has died at 85 years old. The beloved matriarch and former music teacher reportedly peacefully passed away the morning of December 28th in London. She was in London to attend Williams’s opening night of The Devil Wears Prada in the West End, where she plays fashion editor Miranda Priestly. She died from complications of acute liver failure, according to the obituary.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress addressed her mother’s transition to her fans and her official obituary. “On December 28th, the world lost a powerhouse, dynamo, and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame. Our mom, Helen Williams, aka Gaga to many, took her final bow in London 20 days after celebrating her 85th birthday surrounded by family and friends. It’s impossible to describe all she meant to everyone because each person saw a different facet of her. Loyal friend to many, icy stares to a chosen few. We will miss it all.”

Her 24-year-old daughter, Sasha Gabriella Fox, shared a similar sentiment with adorable photos of her departed grandmother.

Williams’ mother, Helen, was born on Dec. 8, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, and 40 years teaching in Ossining and Manhattanville School Districts. She was also a professor at Manhattanville College; she ultimately retired in 1996. In 2012, Helen co-wrote the New York Times best-selling memoir You Have No Idea: A Famous Daughter, Her No-nonsense Mother, and How They Survived Pageants, Hollywood, Love, Loss (and Each Other), highlighting her and her daughter’s close relationship.

Helen is left behind her brother Federick Tinch, children Vanessa and Chris Williams, four grandchildren from her daughter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family will deeply miss her.