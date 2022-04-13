Twitter User Announces Engagement To Boyfriend A Year After Manifesting That She’d Marry Him

Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images

Not everyone wants the same family structure, but it’s safe to assume that most people would like to meet the love of their life one day. Some people are using dating apps to do this, some matchmakers, and others like this Twitter user, are utilizing good ol’ manifestation.

On April 3, 2021, Twitter user @uhnopenottoday shared that she was confident she’d found her husband.

“Wow I can’t believe I’m getting married,” she tweeted. “I mean we just met and he doesn’t know this yet but yes we are getting married.”

A little over a year later, on April 11, 2022, the user responded to her old manifestation message, announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, the same guy she tweeted about marrying.

“Well, turns out he DID know,” she wrote, “sharing that “I SAID YES TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!” That tweet has since been favorited more than 29,000 times (for context, she has 1,655 followers).

What’s interesting about this story, aside from the realization of her manifestation, is that she says everything could only come together when she went spoke with gratitude about the things she had and wanted for herself.

“I didn’t really pray for a relationship. I manifested the tools I needed to make it happen,” she tweeted.

She asked for things like discernment in friendships and relationships and the opportunity to embrace love in all forms.

In terms of how her and her now fiancé met, the story goes that they connected on Hinge, went on a first date to a restaurant, and were already planning the next two dates before that one ended.

For those ready to manifest their future bae, the bride-to-be wrote her manifestations on a piece of paper, and put them in a jar on New years Eve in 2020 (two and a half months before meeting her honey).

Since you’re asking… Here are my New Year’s manifestations from NYE 2020 (2.5 months before I met him). I wrote these things down, folded them up, and put them in a jar with rose petals and other things.



I have acquired taste handwriting so I’ll translate the relevant ones: pic.twitter.com/b48GaaUlyT — YM (@uhnopenottoday) April 13, 2022

Whether you’re a believer in manifestation or prayer, don’t be afraid to ask for exactly what you want and believe you’re worthy of receiving it!