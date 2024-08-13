Tweet’s Daughter Shenice Is Engaged!

Jamall Robinson Instagram

Singer Tweet’s daughter, Shenice (TOU) Johnson, is about to change her marital status. The singer and entrepreneur just engaged to her boyfriend and gospel producer Jamall Robinson. The producer pulled off a surprise proposal during what Johnson thought was a couple’s photo shoot.

“We are getting married! Yall I’m a ball of tears! A couples shoot turned into an engagement! Baby, I love you!! Let’s spend the rest of forevers together !!” Johnson wrote in a caption under the proposal video.

The couple can be seen posing for pictures when suddenly Robinson backs up while Johnson faces the camera and gets on one knee. To her surprise, the singer turned around and saw her man on one knee with a ring.

The podcaster, excited about this next phase in her life, also posted another reel capturing special moments from the shoot.

“A dream… #ForeverRobinson. Even though the majority of my family and friends ALREADY knew 🙄… I managed to capture some of the sweetest reactions to my engagement from some of the closest ppl to me!…. I’m so excited !” she wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, the vocalist shared a series of images from the shoot, which captured the couple embracing while Jamall kissed her forehead.

“Woke up a Fiance’ ….🥹Jamall and I would like to say thank you all for the outpouring love and support. #foreverrobinson,” the caption read.

Solange Knowles showed the beauty some love in the comment section of the post.“Congratulations beautiful mama!,” Knowles wrote.

Tweet couldn’t contain her excitement, so she posted the engagement photo on her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law. This is Tweet’s only child.

“YESSSSSS WE HAVE A WEDDING TO PLAN!!!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS TO MY DAUGHTER @officiallytou AND SON IN LAW @jbass_keys IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!!!! LOVE YALLLLL❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#ForeverRobinson”

It is unclear how long the couple has been dating or how they met, but we know they look happy and are ready to marry. Congratulations to this beautiful family, and we can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!