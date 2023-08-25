A Guide To Traveling With Your Kids During The School Year

Getty images

As fall rolls in and the temperatures start to drop, so do prices for flights and hotels. Last year the travel app Hopper reported fall domestic fares were down 25% from the peak spring months, and for many families, it’s a great time to take advantage of the lower rates. Though the prices are favorable, traveling with kids during the school year poses some challenges when it comes to missing classes, and it takes a bit of planning to make it work. If you’re looking to book a family vacation this fall, the following experts offer tips on where you should go, how long you should stay, and how to help your kids manage their schoolwork to stay on track.

Make a plan for missed classes and assignments

Before taking off, be sure to review the school’s attendance policy as well as each teacher’s homework policy and make sure to get everything in writing. Also, notify your child’s school as soon as possible. “I generally notify my children’s school at least three weeks prior to our trip so that teachers have ample time to prepare their school assignments for us to take with us,” says author and travel expert Tanisha Mackin.

While you’re traveling, it may be useful to set aside some time each day for your kids to do homework, which will make the transition back to school easier. “I prioritize taking my children on an annual cruise every October,” Mackin says. “This one-week trip requires them to be absent from school; however, I get their school assignments from each teacher and allocate morning hours for my children to finish their tasks before we enjoy the rest of our day.”

Food and entertainment writer Gabrielle Pharms grew up traveling with her parents during the school year, missing school for trips to Hawaii and The Bahamas. She is thankful that her teachers accommodated her family’s travels. “I’m appreciative of my teachers’ flexibility. I either was given an extended deadline or I took on extra work ahead of my trips,” she says. “The only time kids should absolutely not miss school is during exams or major project deadlines that impact a good portion of your child’s year-end or semester-end grades.”

Ask about alternate assignments

Depending on the grade level and teacher’s flexibility, you could arrange an alternate assignment, advises travel blogger Tara Pouyat, known as Tara Mango. “I don’t like homework while traveling; instead, I talk to the teacher about my child doing daily journal entries about the trip. This allows them to practice their writing and when we get home we add photos and it makes for a great memento from the trip.”

Keep in mind that teachers have a full plate and keeping track of alternative assignments adds to their workload, so ask each teacher what works for their classroom and consider bringing back a small gift to show your appreciation.

Aim for no more than two weeks of vacation

Adding a day or two to a fall federal holiday like Labor Day or Columbus Day can minimize the number of days missed. However, if you need more time than that, experts say that a week is a sweet spot. “I recommend taking children out of school for a week at maximum,” Mackin says. “Missing too much school can adversely affect their academic performance. They may need to catch up or make up a lot of work, which can be stressful for both children and parents.”

But if you’re able to snag a great deal on flights to somewhere like Paris or Cape Town, you may need to factor in more time due to the distance necessary to cover to reach your locale. “If the destination is a little further you may need two weeks,” Pouyat says. “Notify the school as early as possible and be sure that nothing is happening at school that’s important to your child not to miss.”

Pick locations based on low crowds or pleasant weather

If you’re not sure where to go, head to a destination that’s popular with families during peak seasons that may be a little more uncrowded now that school’s in session, Mackin says. “I highly recommend family vacation destinations like Disneyland or Disney World, cruises, or camping. Families can experience more without fighting through the crowds.”

You could also plan a trip to destinations that are scorching hot during the summer but more enjoyable during the fall. “November is a great month to take a trip to Mexico because it’s the start of the dry season and it is shoulder season, so you are more likely to get a deal than going from December through March,” Pouyat says. “My next fall trip with my son will be to Japan. It’s a destination that is easy and safe to explore with kids and the fall offers comfortable weather from late October until the end of November, and you get gorgeous autumn leaves.”

Pharms also advises families to choose a destination that is usually crowded in the summer or to head to a place where they can experience crisp fall weather. “I recommend traveling somewhere tropical like I did as a child because you miss the summer rush and have the chance to explore more beautiful sites without a swarm of tourists,” she says. “For families residing in the Southwest, I recommend a visit to the East Coast, ideally upstate New York, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania as the fall offers beautiful views of the changing foliage.”

Think of the long-term benefits

While there’s some extra planning that goes into a fall vacation, traveling can create lasting family memories and help kids develop real-world skills. Pouyat says, “When I travel with my son, he learns about the world and learns to be empathetic and curious about cultural differences. The experience of traveling boosts his confidence and the quality time builds stronger family relationships.”

Pharms also credits her childhood travels for helping to expand her worldview. “The pros of taking children out of school to travel is that it opens their eyes to a world outside of their bubble,” she explains. “Although it’s wonderful to be book smart, nothing beats living the experiences you read in the publications. As a child of well-traveled parents, I appreciated the extra bonding time I received while traveling with them. It gave me the opportunity to expand my horizon and life goals.”