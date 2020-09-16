The fall season is synonymous with pumpkin picking, thigh high boots, flannel shirts, and of course — changing leaves. From the mountain maples in North Carolina to the stunning Spruce-fir trees that shade the Great Smoky Mountains, there’s nothing better than witnessing this fall foliage up close. And unsurprisingly, this year, more than ever, getting away to do so sounds like paradise.

For foliage lovers who want to know where to go to see fall in all its glory, here are a few top destinations to visit this year. And the best part about it? With so many fantastic destinations across the United States, you may not have to go very far!