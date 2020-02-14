Black Travel Vibes: Discover A Different Side To Iceland

In recent years Iceland has gone from relatively unknown to one of Black travel’s coolest destinations — literally. Just a quick scroll of social media shows that travelers just can’t get enough of this ice-cold “hotspot.”
Popular sites in the country like the famed Blue Lagoon and the Skógafoss Water Fall are a must when you visit, but there are other amazing gems to discover as well like the eerie Sólheimasandur Plane Wreck. Even when it comes to Iceland’s accommodations there’s more to uncover beyond ice hotels and bubble rooms.
This hidden side of Iceland is exactly what travelista Janyah (@just_janyah) set out to find on her trip to the country. From climbing arches to finding stillness in churches, Janyah saw a side to Iceland many don’t see. Check out more photos from her adventure and take notes from our guide so that you can plan a trip that will help you travel deeper in Iceland too.
01
Welcome To Iceland
Iceland is a country known for its long summer days with nearly 24-hours of sunshine, and seemingly endless nights during the winter. Year-round the country is great for exploring breathtaking sites like the Dyrhólaey Sea Arch. Pack your wallet no matter what time of year you visit since Iceland is far from a budget-friendly escape. Just 1 Icelandic Krona (ISK) equals only $.80 USD.
Photo Credit: @just_janyah
02
Luxe Life
Iceland isn't all about snow, ice, and igloos. If you want to experience a taste of Iceland's luxurious side, book a room at the Diamond Suites and take in views of Reykjavik from your hot tub.
Photo Credit: Diamond Suites Iceland
03
Local Eats
Although dining in Iceland can be pricey with even the cheapest meals in the city costing around $15 USD per person, you can find a variety of international cuisines to indulge in around town.
Getty Images
04
Ice Queen
If you want to explore something beyond the Blue Lagoon while in Iceland, head to Hallgrímskirkja Church to take in the stunning architecture and get out of the cold.