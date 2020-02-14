Black Travel Vibes: Discover A Different Side To Iceland

Photo Credit: @just_janyah

In recent years Iceland has gone from relatively unknown to one of Black travel’s coolest destinations — literally. Just a quick scroll of social media shows that travelers just can’t get enough of this ice-cold “hotspot.”

Popular sites in the country like the famed Blue Lagoon and the Skógafoss Water Fall are a must when you visit, but there are other amazing gems to discover as well like the eerie Sólheimasandur Plane Wreck. Even when it comes to Iceland’s accommodations there’s more to uncover beyond ice hotels and bubble rooms.

This hidden side of Iceland is exactly what travelista Janyah (@just_janyah) set out to find on her trip to the country. From climbing arches to finding stillness in churches, Janyah saw a side to Iceland many don’t see. Check out more photos from her adventure and take notes from our guide so that you can plan a trip that will help you travel deeper in Iceland too.