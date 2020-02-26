The twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago are home to flavorful cuisine, idyllic beaches, and locals who draw you in with their song like accents. But come this time of year, from the moment the sun rises over the savannah grass the island becomes home to one thing and one thing only, Trinidad Carnival aka The Greatest Show on Earth. And its title is not up for debate.
But all that feteing is only in preparation for the main event, Carnival Tuesday. Also known as ‘Pretty Mas,’ the day is marked by a bacchanal filled, miles-long trek to Queen’s Park Savannah where masqueraders of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, adorned in showstopping colorful costumes complete with feathers and jewels, will cross the stage and compete for Band of the Year. It’s a moment, it’s a vibe and it’s a unique experience that you need to live to truly understand.
If you’ve been hesitating to add Trinidad Carnival to your travel bucket list, these epic photos from this year’s event will fill you with the vibes of soca and make sure that next year, the greatest show on earth includes you.
01
@_mariecollette_
Photo Credit: @jeffreycharlesproductions
02
@_iamblackrose
Photo Credit: @_iamblackrose
03
Shante L Rollins
Photo Credit:Shante L Rollins
04
@fayolajameexo
Photo Credit: @fayolajameexo
05
@destragarcia
Photo Credit: @shots.by.nick
06
@thetreasuretrainer
Photo Credit: @thetreasuretrainer
07
@missalexisk
Photo Credit: @missalexisk
08
@butterfly_scorpio6
Photo Credit: @butterfly_scorpio6
09
@fluffymishka
Photo Credit: @fluffymishka
10
@daviddewer
Photo Credit: @jeffreycharlesproductions
11
@travelwithsani
Photo Credit: @travelwithsani
12
@Msnikkit1981
Photo Credit: @Msnikkit1981
13
@B_Haz3
Photo Credit: @B_Haz3
14
@lexlessons
Photo Credit: @lexlessons
15
@miss_aldrich
Photo Credit: @miss_aldrich
16
@jailei and @jordan.kendrall
Photo Credit: @jailei and @jordan.kendrall
17
@coffy_oliver
Photo Credit: @coffy_oliver
18
@danimalx3
Photo Credit: @danimalx3
19
@sandramanjie
Photo Credit: @sandramanjie
20
@so.lit
Photo Credit: @so.lit
21
@poitravels
Photo Credit: @poitravels
22
@kameelali21 and @mauricia_de_peza
Photo Credit: @jeffreycharlesproductions
23
@alisonhinds
Photo Credit: @alisonhinds
24
@dayinthelifeofcrys
Photo Credit: @dayinthelifeofcrys
25
@ludacris
Photo Credit: @ludacris
26
@GlobalCarnivalist
Photo Credit: @globalcarnivalist
27
@twiggy_santana
Photo Credit: @twiggy_santana
28
@tallrell
Photo Credit:@tallrell
29
@brischh
Photo Credit: @brischh
30
@lynmisa
Photo Credit: @lynmisa
31
@bktraveladdict
Photo Credit: @bktraveladdict
32
@itstanyatime
Photo Credit: @itstanyatime
33
@arielle.alexa
Photo Credit: @nigelsocrazy
34
@myntcondition
Photo Credit: @myntcondition
35
@strainege
Photo Credit: @strainege
36
Alicia Davis
