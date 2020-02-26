Photo Credit: Nicki Minaj/IG

You can take the girl out of Trinidad, but you can never take the Trini out of the girl, and everyone’s favorite Barbie, Nicki Minaj, is proof of that. The 37-year-old “Yikes” rapper and Trinidad and Tobago native headed back home this week to celebrate the Caribbean’s biggest fete, Trinidad Carnival.

Decked out in an elaborate teal and purple costume complete with feathers and a jeweled corset designed by popular mas band Tribe, Nicki took to the streets of Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday to get on bad with her fellow carnival jumpers and show why she is Trini to di bone.

On the truck, the proud Trinidadian and her boyfriend (who the star often refers to as her husband) Kenneth Petty showed love to fans as Nicki performed alongside soca legend Machel Montano and fellow soca star Kes.

If you’ve got a serious case of tabanca from missing out on Trinidad Carnival, check out a few more photos of Nicki Minaj’s visit to the soca kingdom as a reminder to not make the same mistake next year.