Trending in Travel: Rome Curbs Tourists, Brexit is Here, $369 Flights to Barcelona, And More!

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE brings you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re on high alert for the Coronavirus, wishing for free trips to Belize and spending time in Kenya and Tanzania. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.
NEWS
- Delta, American Cancel All Flights to China After U.S. Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Alert Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory against China to a Level 4, or red (its highest level) due to the coronavirus outbreak, alerting travelers to not go to the country at all.
- Rome to Build a Barrier Around the Iconic Trevi Fountain
Rome’s city council just approved a resolution to set up barriers surrounding the iconic Trevi Fountain. Officials are hoping that it will curtail some risky and dangerous behavior from tourists.
- Brexit is Finally Upon Us, and Here’s What It Means for Travelers
The official move comes more than three years after a June 2016 vote in which more than 17 million British citizens voted on the referendum.
- Belize Is Giving Away a Free Trip for You and Your Co-worker
The Belize Tourism Board is celebrating paid time off by giving away three five-day trips for two people to paradise.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: Swiss: Washington D.C. – Nairobi, Kenya. $549. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Non-stop from New York to Barcelona, Spain for only $369 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Los Angeles to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania for only $641 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Denver, Colorado to Beirut, Lebanon for only $642 roundtrip