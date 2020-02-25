Trending In Travel: Coronavirus Hits Italy, Scarlet Lady Launches, $391 Flights To Colombia, And More!

The more you know about the latest travel news and trends, the better traveler you’ll become. Turn to ESSENCE each week to bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, help you discover new adventures, and provide you with useful travel tips and tricks you need to journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re keeping an eye on the global Coronavirus outbreak, fighting for family togetherness and planning summer fun in Hawaii. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in the world of travel right now.
NEWS
- Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy Shuts Down Venice Carnival, Affects Milan Fashion Week
Five deaths have been reported and at least 152 cases confirmed in Italy, making it the worst-affected country in Europe.
- Richard Branson Launches Scarlet Lady, Virgin’s Luxury, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
The Virgin founder launched the Scarlet Lady on Friday, hoping its modern design and adults-only rule will prompt younger vacationers to take a fresh look at cruises.
- Nominate The Woman In Your Life To Win An Unforgettable Luxury Tour Of Greece
Luxury tour operator Unforgettable Greece has launched its ‘Unforgettable Women Contest’ in recognition of International Women’s Day, which arrives on March 8 each year.
- Petition Urges Airlines To Seat Families Together For Free
Travelers buying airline tickets today are increasingly faced with a costly decision: pay up for seat assignments or risk not sitting together on the plane.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: Qatar Airways: New York – Bali, Indonesia. $687. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: [Summer] United: Philadelphia – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). $397 (Basic Economy) / $487 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: San Francisco to San Andres Island, Colombia for only $391 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Boston to Dublin, Ireland for only $268 roundtrip