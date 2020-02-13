Trending in Travel: Free Trips To Portugal, Global Entry Bans, $390 Flights to Italy, And More!

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE brings you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re getting dressed up for love (and flights!), getting golden on the high seas and planning to explore the ancient wonders of Jordan. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.
NEWS
- You Could Win a Free Trip to Portugal by Showing up at Newark Airport in a Wedding Dress or Tux
TAP Air Portugal announced its plans to give three couples free tickets for a three-night weekend in Lisbon from Feb. 14 to 17.
- Congress Proposes Trusted Traveler REAL ID Relief Act
In an effort to mitigate the potentially disastrous and chaotic effects that enforcement of the REAL ID requirements could have two congresswomen have introduced the ‘Trusted Traveler REAL ID Relief Act of 2020.’
- You Can Now Book a Golden Girls Cruise for 2021
Guests will enjoy classic themed activities such as a sail-away party, karaoke night, trivia about the sitcom, crafting and a bar crawl.
- Trump Suspends Global Entry Travel Program in New York
The move is a reprisal by the Trump administration against the state of New York for its recent passage of the so-called Green Light Law that allows undocumented residents in the state to get drivers’ licenses.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: United: New York / Dallas / Philadelphia / Phoenix / Charlotte – Buenos Aires, Argentina. $538. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: TAP Portugal: Miami – Naples, Italy. $390 (Basic Economy) / $510 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: San Francisco to Amman, Jordan for only $670 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: Denver to Paris, France for only $417 roundtrip