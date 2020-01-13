Trending in Travel: Exploring Mars, Wellness Cruises, $379 Flights To Spain, And More!

You can’t travel better if you don’t know what’s going on in the world around you. That’s why each week, ESSENCE will bring you the latest in trending travel news to keep you informed, discover new adventures, and provide you with useful tips that will help you journey deeper and cheaper.
This week, we’re praying for the Philippines, getting fit at sea and chasing the sun to Mexico. Check out our weekly round-up of what’s trending in travel right now.
NEWS
- Philippines volcano blast forces 8K evacuations, stops air travel
Red-hot lava gushed from a Philippine volcano on Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s international airport, offices and schools. Prayers up.
- Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Cruise for the Wellness-obsessed
Celebrity Cruises is partnering with Gwyneth Paltrow for an 11-night cruise on the Celebrity Apex, aptly titled “Goop at Sea,” in August, that will feature sessions centered around the mind and body.
- Looking for cheap flights? You’ll want to avoid the ‘Do Not Fly Days’ of 2020
There are cheap days to fly in the New Year, and then there are the expensive days. And knowing which is which can save you a bundle. This is a must read!
- This Project in the Mojave Desert Will Make Tourists Feel Like They’re Vacationing on Mars
Interstellar Lab, a Paris-based research studio, announced its plans to build the first space-inspired village. And it will do so right here on earth.
DEALS
- FLIGHT DEAL: United: Newark – Athens, Greece $281 (Basic Economy) / $441 (Regular Economy) / . Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Charlotte, North Carolina to Lagos, Nigeria for only $687 roundtrip
- FLIGHT DEAL: American: Los Angeles – Cancun, Mexico $258 (Basic Economy) / $318 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
- FLIGHT DEAL: Miami to Alicante, Spain for only $379 roundtrip