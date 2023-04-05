Living Well: A Staycation At The 1 Hotel West Hollywood Is The Perfect Spring Break Getaway

1 Hotel West Hollywood

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably juggling many responsibilities, making the idea of taking a week-long vacation someplace tropical during spring break difficult. If your schedule is too hectic or your desired destination is too far, you can try a staycation instead. A staycation is a vacation or resting period spent at home or nearby. Staycations have plenty of benefits, like the avoidance of airport stress, saving money, and less travel time, allowing you to gain some much-needed rest. Recently, I experienced my first staycation at the posh 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

Located on the Sunset Strip, the property is known for its innovative architecture and modern design elements. With the hotel located about 30 minutes away from my apartment, I thought it would be the perfect place with just enough distance to unplug, rest, and recharge. I turned out to be right. With the property’s sprawling vista views and proximity to Hollywood, it was hard not to be inspired by the environment. Even though it’s nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills, I felt like I was in a giant treehouse because of the property’s commitment to nature and sustainable living. With wood elements and leafy green walls at every turn, the 1 Hotel West Hollywood felt like a sustainable sanctuary.

Aside from gaining rest and enjoying a plush hotel bed, I participated in several wellness activities, such as a private somatic yoga session with their residential yoga expert, Natalia Grace, and a relaxing stay at their new Bamford wellness spa, which left me feeling like I made a stop in Fiji during my stay

So, if you’re considering planning a staycation for your spring break, here are some things I’ve learned and experienced right in my city’s backyard that may inspire you to book your own.

I was able to rest and recharge.

Because of my schedule, I, unfortunately, don’t get as much rest as I should. However, I could unwind at the hotel, enjoy a new environment, and catch up on missed hours of sleep. The locally sourced, sustainable bed linens and non-toxic organic mattresses certainly helped.

I stayed present.

During my somatic yoga session outside, I could clear my mind for one hour to focus on meditating and streamlined breathing. My instructor was attentive to my needs and body injuries and didn’t pressure me to demonstrate the vinyasa flows perfectly. Instead, she fostered a safe environment rooted in wellness and acceptance. Instead of an intense workout at 8:00 am, the expert created somatic experiencing exercises to create heightened awareness. She used a crystal bowl to increase my attention and focus throughout the practice.

I tried new things and got out of my comfort zone.

Everyone loves a good spa; at least I know I do. The 1 Hotel West Hollywood Bamford Wellness Spa doesn’t disappoint. The spa opened to the public in late January 2023 and is devoted to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit with a holistic approach based on a heartfelt connection with nature. I tested several treatments during my stay, including the Bamford Himalayan Stone massage and the Infrared Crystal Therapy Sauna.

1 Hotel West Hollywood

The full-body treatment combined warm Himalayan stones to work deep into my muscles, allowing me to experience a deep release of tension and feel a sense of balance. Next up was the therapy sauna treatment, which admittedly had me nervous. I went into the second treatment thinking I would be placed in a sauna, but instead, I climbed into a sauna blanket on top of a waterbed machine! Then, I had a red laser facemask placed on my skin. The outcome was glowing skin, relaxation, and flexible muscles. Highly recommend!

My staycation and time at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood was a refuge from the daily grind of my responsibilities and the busyness of Los Angeles life.