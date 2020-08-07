Bring Your Favorite Destination Home With These Spa Recipes from Around the World

National Relaxation Day (8/15) may be around the corner, but who says you need to wait until then to treat yourself like a queen, sis?

The best part is even though you can’t travel to your favorite beach locale or spa destination, you can still enjoy some of their best recipes — with tips and recipes from spa experts that can be recreated at home. Household ingredients can transform into scrubs, baths and masks to recreate an other-worldy level of relaxation.

So sit back, relax and escape to the Caribbean — even if just for a few hours with these spa recipes from around the world.