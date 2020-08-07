Bring Your Favorite Destination Home With These Spa Recipes from Around the World

National Relaxation Day (8/15) may be around the corner, but who says you need to wait until then to treat yourself like a queen, sis?
The best part is even though you can’t travel to your favorite beach locale or spa destination, you can still enjoy some of their best recipes — with tips and recipes from spa experts that can be recreated at home. Household ingredients can transform into scrubs, baths and masks to recreate an other-worldy level of relaxation.
So sit back, relax and escape to the Caribbean — even if just for a few hours with these spa recipes from around the world.
01
Chocolate Facial - Jade Mountain, St. Lucia
*Improves blood flow and lowers blood pressure. Ingredients: 1 tbsp of cocoa powder; 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel; sugar; coconut oil. Directions: Mix cocoa powder and aloe vera gel. Cleanse the skin with cocoa and aloe mix. (1 tbsp. cocoa + 2 tbsps. aloe) In a separate bowl, combine sugar, cocoa, and coconut oil. Apply to face and scrub away dead skin cells. Separately, mix cocoa powder and honey to make the face mask. Apply liberally to the skin. After 15 minutes, rinse with warm water. Repeat as desired.
02
Apple Age Shot - Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
*Anti-inflammatory that Improves blood circulation, promotes anti-aging. Ingredients: 2 pc red apple; A dash of cinnamon; 1 slice, peeled ginger. Directions: Cut the ingredients in slices. Put all the ingredients into the juice extractor. Mix and serve.
03
Tropical Citrus Sugar Scrub - Wymara Resort & Villas, Turks + Caicos
*Refines pores, smoothes and firms skin. Ingredients: 1 cup natural raw sugar cane (or brown sugar); ½ cup unrefined extra virgin coconut oil; 5 drops of Tangerine essential oil; 5 drops of Lime essential oil. You can also use the Zest & juice of 1 lime if you don’t have essential oils. Directions: Mix together. Apply in a circular motion.
04
Rosemary Herbal Bath - JW Marriott Cancun, Cancun, Mexico
*Reduces stress, promotes relaxation, stimulates circulation. Ingredients: Rosemary. Directions: Start by filling your bathtub with warm water. Add several dashes of rosemary. You should start to feel the benefits right away. You can also complement your herbal bath with a green juice to detox.