Photo Credit: @porsha4real

When the Real Housewives of Atlanta touch down, di whole place shell down. Caribbean escapes have been done before, but if anyone knows how to turn a trip to the idyllic island of Jamaica into a moment, it’s RHOA divas Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

And what a moment it is.

The pair have taken over Jamaica for the last few days, serving piping hot bawdy across the country from sunup to sundown. Seriously, do you see Porsha’s post-baby bod?! The ladies brought along family and friends, including fiancés Dennis McKinley and Paul Judge, for the bacchanal adventure which included lots of dips, sips and fun times in the island waters.

Check out a few more pics from Porsha and Tanya’s sun-filled Jamaica escape to keep you warm until your next getaway.

01 Porsha and Tanya's Jamaica Escape Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam have taken over Jamaica, serving piping hot bawdy and fun from sunup to sundown. Photo Credit: @porsha4real

