Newlyweds Naturi Naughton And Two Lewis Enjoyed Their Honeymoon At This Remote Mexican Resort

Just a few weeks ago, actress and singer Naturi Naughton said “I do” to Xavier “Two” Lewis in epic fashion. The couple wed in Atlanta in a celebration that was packed with star power. After planning what is already one of the year’s biggest celebrity weddings, the couple decided to go low-key for their for their honeymoon — and luxurious.

The pair enjoyed early married life while staying at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun.

Considered one of the region’s newest, most exclusive and remote resorts, Garza Blanca is located on the Playa Mujeres beach. In addition to offering a bevy of modern and luxurious suites (bedecked with private balconies and cozy hammock swings), the resort also houses fine dining options, six heated pools, the ability to utilize the talent of a private chef, and accommodations for those traveling with children like kids swimming pools and a floating water park. There’s also a world-class spa, lush gardens and a stunning beachfront view.

The newlyweds had the chance to partake in a private dinner on the beach, relax in the resort’s infinity pool and hot tub and took in the gorgeous views. As mentioned, their honeymoon experience was luxurious. In addition to enjoying the beauty of Cancun, they also lived their best lives in Tulum.

Life as Mr. and Mrs. Lewis seems to be off to a pretty phenomenal start for the couple. And while they prepare to return to everyday life and responsibilities, they sure made some great memories. Check out some of them from their time at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, below.

