Why Japan’s Newest Luxury Hotel Should Be On Every Black Woman’s Travel List

When I visited Japan for the first time in April, I couldn’t have predicted how deeply I would fall in love with the country. And that’s saying a lot for a New York City girl who has visited well over dozens of countries. I mean, do New Yorkers truly love anywhere that isn’t New York?

The country quickly rose to become one of my favorite destinations, but there was so much more I wanted to explore, despite being there for 8 days. It’s truly one of those destinations where you must come back time and time again, because from food, culture, nightlife, shopping and sightseeing — there is so much to uncover. So when the opportunity came to return this fall, I jumped at the chance (literally). While I’d previously spent a considerable amount of time in Tokyo, this time, my trip would center on two incredible cities—Osaka and Kyoto—with the backdrop of two extraordinary stays at the Four Seasons Hotels that would ultimately make the journey unforgettable.

Arriving in Osaka, this city surprised me in the best possible ways. Previously, we’d taken the bullet train to Osaka for some dinner and a bit of shopping, but that was only for about 6 hours. This time, I’d really be able to deep dive and take it in further. While Tokyo often steals the spotlight, Osaka pulses with an energy that’s entirely its own. The city brims with energy, and its bustling streets are a paradise for foodies and shopaholics alike. Known as “tenka no daidokoro” (or Japan’s Kitchen), I just knew I would have a good meal (or five) while I was here, and of course, it did not disappoint. But Osaka also introduced me to a new level of luxury with the recently opened Four Seasons Hotel Osaka. Located within the One Dojima building in Nakanoshima, this urban oasis offers a seamless blend of cutting-edge design and Japanese tradition that greeted me upon arrival. From the moment you reach the 28th-floor sky lobby, you’re immersed in a space where modern design meets Japanese aesthetics. The interiors, crafted by renowned Japanese design firms, exude a sophistication and serenity that is just what you need after journeying halfway across the world. Needless to say, my room, with its panoramic views of the city, felt like a personal sanctuary.

And there was so much to do on property that, you could literally even spend days here enjoying all that the hotel has to offer without even leaving the building.

Over three short days, I would explore as much as I could. From a walking tour of the Osaka Castle to a boat tour on the Nakanoshima River, I soaked in as much history as I could. But, I’ll be honest with you — what had me most excited was the vintage shops I’d researched that I couldn’t wait to check out.

The city’s vintage designer shops are unparalleled, and rivaled Tokyo’s high-end boutiques. Whether you’re hunting for a classic Louis Vuitton bag or a rare Chanel piece, Osaka offers treasures that are often more affordable than those in Tokyo. I discovered immaculately maintained vintage pieces at prices that made me question everything I knew about luxury shopping. I’ll just say this and hopefully my financial advisor doesn’t keep reading — I absolutely couldn’t pass up on a vintage Gucci jacket and the Louis Vuitton bag that had been on my wishlist forever. They found their way into my suitcase, and I’m not even sorry about it.

One day between shopping adventures, I found myself at the Tenma Kiriko Studio, where I tried my hand at traditional glassmaking. There’s something really powerful about taking centuries-old techniques and incorporating your own design style – much like what Four Seasons Osaka does with traditional Japanese hospitality. After working up an appetite (glassmaking is surprisingly demanding), I headed to Shinsekai for lunch, where the local food scene proves why Osaka earned its culinary reputation.

Throughout the course of my stay, I was treated to a culinary journey that showcased why Osaka is known as a food lover’s paradise. One evening in particular, I had an incredible dinner at Jiang-Nan Chun (their Chinese restaurant that somehow manages to rival the local Japanese cuisine). And if you’re looking for a bit of wellness and relaxation, the Four Seasons Osaka’s 36th-floor wellness sanctuary is a dream. From public and private ofuro (Japanese baths) to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, every detail is designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. I took a private soak in one of the baths, letting the warm water wash away the fatigue of travel and exploration. It was a moment of pure bliss.

The GENSUI 玄水 floor particularly moved me – it’s their modern interpretation of a ryokan experience, and it feels like they’ve captured something magical here. This dedicated space combines the timeless elegance of a traditional Japanese inn with contemporary comforts, and it’s truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in a hotel. It was the perfect place to unwind after a day spent exploring Osaka’s iconic sites like Osaka Castle and the neon-lit Dōtonbori district.

Beyond the exceptional service, what struck me most was how the hotel created an environment where I, as a Black woman traveling alone, felt completely at ease. The staff’s genuine warmth and cultural awareness meant I could focus entirely on enjoying the experience, from fine dining to late-night exploring, without the hesitation that sometimes comes with solo travel. It’s the kind of place where you can truly be yourself while being treated like royalty.

Before immersing myself in Osaka’s energy, Kyoto happened—a city that feels like a world apart. Just a 15-minute bullet train ride away, my stay at the Four Seasons Kyoto was nothing short of magical. While the Four Seasons Osaka reflects the modernity of the city, the Kyoto property leans into tradition. Located in the historic Higashiyama district, the hotel is centered around an 800-year-old ikeniwa, or pond garden. The design incorporates tatami mats, shoji screens, and gold leaf accents, creating a space that feels deeply connected to the city’s heritage. Dining here was another highlight. The hotel’s modern steakhouse, Emba Kyoto Chophouse served an unforgettable meal, and the Tea House offered an intimate setting for a traditional matcha ceremony.

My suite overlooked the tranquil garden oasis, and it was just the level of peace I needed to start my mornings. The contrast between the bustling streets of Osaka and the quiet beauty of Kyoto was striking, and it gave me a new appreciation for Japan’s diversity.

It’s safe to say, you can come to Japan and find an experience to suit any type of travel need. In Osaka, I found myself swept up in the city’s infectious energy, shopping in hidden vintage boutiques and exploring narrow food alleys until late in the evening, occasionally getting pleasantly lost in the maze-like shopping arcades. In Kyoto, my pace slowed dramatically — and I appreciated both.

As a solo traveler, one of the things I appreciated most about this trip was how safe and welcoming Japan felt. For Black women considering Japan as a destination, let me assure you that it’s a place where you can feel at ease and truly embraced by the culture. The respect and kindness of the Japanese people made all the difference in my experience.

For those considering a Japanese adventure, I cannot recommend enough splitting your time between these two Four Seasons properties. They offer profoundly different perspectives on Japanese culture – one vibrant and forward-looking, the other steeped in tradition and contemplation. Together, they tell the complete story of what makes Japan such a fascinating destination. And trust me, once you experience it for yourself, you’ll be planning your return trip before your plane even takes off. I know, because I’m living proof of that!