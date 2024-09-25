Holiday Travel On A Budget: How To Lock In The Best Flight Deals

Rear view of a young African American woman on vacation arriving to Barcelona.

We all know holiday travel can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be a financial burden.

With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s around the corner, now is the time to lock in those flight deals. A 2024 report from Google Flights reveals that savvy travelers should start booking their holiday flights as soon as possible to snag the best prices. Here’s what you need to know to save big and avoid last-minute fare hikes.

For Thanksgiving, book early October.

When it comes to Thanksgiving travel, timing is everything. According to Google Flights, the sweet spot for booking your Thanksgiving flights is early October. This is when airfare is at its lowest, and you’re more likely to secure the best deals. If you wait until mid-October or later, you could be looking at much higher prices. A recent study from NerdWallet confirms this, with their data showing that travelers who booked early in the fall saved as much as 15-20% on holiday flights compared to those who booked later.

This means now is the time to act if you’re planning to see family or friends for Thanksgiving. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also have more flight options before planes start filling up.

For Christmas and New Year’s, book by late October.

If you’re hoping to travel during Christmas or New Year’s, the window for getting a good deal is slightly wider but equally important. Google Flights suggests that the best time to book flights for these holidays is by late October. While you can still find decent fares into early November, booking before the end of October ensures you’re locking in the lowest prices.

This is particularly important if you’re flying internationally, as flights tend to be more expensive the closer you get to the holiday season. Even domestic travelers will see fares rise sharply after Halloween, so don’t wait too long to book.

Other ways to save on holiday travel.

Besides booking at the right time, there are other ways to cut down on your travel costs. Consider flying on off-peak days, such as the Monday before Thanksgiving or the Wednesday after Christmas, when fewer people are traveling, and prices tend to be lower. Another money-saving tip is to set up Google Flight alerts so you can track prices and jump on deals as soon as they drop.

Being flexible with your travel dates and airports can also make a big difference. Sometimes flying into a smaller airport near your destination can save you hundreds. Lastly, don’t forget to use any airline miles or credit card points you’ve accumulated throughout the year — holiday travel is the perfect time to cash them in!

Time to book is now.

The best time to secure your holiday travel is fast approaching, and the earlier you book, the better. By locking in your flights in early October for Thanksgiving and late October for Christmas and New Year’s, you can enjoy the holidays without breaking the bank. So, open up that laptop, set those alerts, and make your holiday travel plans today — your wallet will thank you!