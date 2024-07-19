This Turks & Caicos Resort Offers The Perfect Life Reset – And It’s Just a Short Flight From The U.S.

When it’s time for me to break, I really break. And boy did I need one.

This year, as I welcomed a new chapter in my life, I took my birthday as an opportunity for a reset and was determined to start my personal new year on the right foot. I knew I wanted something more than just a celebration. I wanted a true reset, a chance to recharge and set new intentions for the year ahead. And what better way to do that? Then a vacation, of course. And after narrowing down a few destinations, I decided Turks & Caicos was the perfect destination for this.

As soon as I stepped off the plane in Turks & Caicos (just a short 3 hour flight from Washington D.C.), I felt an immediate sense of calm wash over me. The serene beauty of the islands, the soft, powdery sands of Grace Bay Beach and the mesmerizing turquoise waters created an idyllic setting, far removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It felt like the universe had gifted me a slice of paradise for my special day. And where is this dream backdrop, you may wonder? The renowned Grace Bay Club, the island’s only luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort located on the world-famous Grace Bay Beach.

Part of Grace Bay Resorts’ portfolio, Grace Bay Club is fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation, so I knew I was in for a real treat. It was good (even great) before, but if you can imagine what the next level would be — oh, that’s where they are. They’ve managed to elevate its already impeccable standards to new heights. The moment I arrived, I was greeted with warm smiles and a refreshing welcome drink — a rum punch of course, a prelude to the exceptional hospitality that would define my stay.

The newly renovated Villa suites are nothing short of spectacular. Each suite boasts panoramic ocean views, allowing the breathtaking beauty of Grace Bay Beach to become a part of your living space. The modern, yet comfortable decor exudes luxury, with plush furnishings, state-of-the-art amenities, and spacious layouts that cater to every need.

The attention to detail is evident in every corner of the suite. From the high-quality linens to the fully equipped kitchen, everything is designed to make you feel at home. The private terrace became my favorite spot, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or a sunset cocktail while soaking in the stunning views. The bathrooms are just as luxurious, with powerful rainfall showerheads, deep soaking tubs, and L’Occitane bath products that smell heavenly. Our Villas Grace Bay One Bedroom Suite was plenty spacious for the two of us, offering more than 1700 square feet, as well as free Wi-Fi, large TVs, coffee makers, and cozy robes and slippers.

One of the highlights of my stay was the food. Dining at Grace Bay Club is an experience in itself, and the resort offers a variety of dining options, each showcasing the rich flavors of the Caribbean. Whether you’re enjoying a gourmet meal at Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar, a casual lunch at The Grill, or a refreshing drink at the Infiniti Bar, the culinary offerings are sure to impress. Fresh seafood, vibrant tropical fruits, and expertly crafted cocktails make every meal a memorable one.

Our room rate included breakfast at the one on-site restaurant, The Grill, which also offers lunch or the option to order in-room dining, which we did on several occasions. Breakfast is expansive, offering items such as french toast, pancakes, and an assortment of egg entrees, along with coffee and juice of your choice. (I’m still dreaming of those blueberry pancakes). By day we ventured back over to The Grill for their lunch menu, which was typical of a poolside restaurant, and you can order and dine from your lounge chair or rented cabana. Because it is Turks and Caicos afterall, there was no shortage of conch dishes and options. If you take no other advice from me — order the Chili Crab Spaghetti from Infiniti Restaurant for dinner. It’s that good.

While relaxation is a key component of the Grace Bay Club experience, the resort also offers plenty of activities to keep you engaged. From water sports like snorkeling and paddleboarding to yoga classes on the beach, there’s something for everyone. The concierge service is exceptional, always ready to assist in planning excursions or recommending the best local spots to explore (we were able to do a one-hour long jetski excursion through their guidance). Off property, in addition to jetskiing, we were also able to enjoy a snorkeling excursion with Caicos Island Charters, have dinner at the already infamous Rock House resort (there stunning restaurant was perched high along an oceanfront ridge, carved right into the limestone cliffs), and enjoy local food, vibes and music at the island’s Thursday night fish fry.

We even ventured over to South Bank, Grace Bay Resorts latest $400 million development that opens in November, and let’s just say — wow. Designed by Blee Halligan Architects, a firm based in both London and Turks and Caicos, this stunning resort is high-luxury, uber-modern and more similar to the architecture you’d see in the Mediterranean or Dubai than you’d imagine in Turks and Caicos. As I toured the lagoon villa, I was already plotting my trip back this winter.

To say my stay at Grace Bay Club was magical would be an understatement. As I watched the sun set on my birthday, painting the sky with hues of pink and orange, I felt a deep sense of peace and gratitude. Turks & Caicos — Grace Bay Club specifically — gave me the perfect backdrop to reflect on the past year and to set my intentions for the new one. The combination of luxurious accommodations, stunning natural beauty, and impeccable service created an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo retreat, Grace Bay Club is the perfect destination to unwind and rejuvenate.

As I reluctantly packed my bags to leave this paradise, I knew one thing for certain: I would be back. Grace Bay Club isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a place to create lasting memories.