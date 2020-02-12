Global Fashion Week Escapes Every Black Woman Must Take

Photo Credit: @spfw

Fashion Week in New York City may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take your love of global wears on the road.

Sure you may already be familiar with haute couture that makes its way down the runways of other fashion week events in Paris, Milan, and London, but these destinations don’t hold a monopoly on style.

There are other amazing destinations in the world where high-end designers rule and #BlackGirlMagic reigns supreme. From the trendy runways of Copenhagen to the design-forward streets of Tokyo and Lagos, these haute getaways are just what you need to combine your love of travel with your love of fashion slays.

Check out our list of global fashion week adventures that should be on every traveling fashionista’s bucket list.