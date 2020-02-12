Global Fashion Week Escapes Every Black Woman Must Take

Sure you may already be familiar with haute couture that makes its way down the runways of other fashion week events in Paris, Milan, and London, but these destinations don’t hold a monopoly on style.
There are other amazing destinations in the world where high-end designers rule and #BlackGirlMagic reigns supreme. From the trendy runways of Copenhagen to the design-forward streets of Tokyo and Lagos, these haute getaways are just what you need to combine your love of travel with your love of fashion slays.
Check out our list of global fashion week adventures that should be on every traveling fashionista’s bucket list.
01
Copenhagen Fashion Week
While the winter 2020 collection may have already hit runways in January, there's still plenty of time to head to Europe in August for the spring/summer 2021 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Grab a room at the minimalist chic Nobis Hotel and use that as your base for catching all the amazing street style in the city before doing a little sightseeing at Tivoli Gardens and grabbing some Surinamese peanut soup at Nihao YAO.
Photo Credit: @cphfw
02
Lagos Fashion Week
They say God created Black people and Black people created style, so it should be no surprise that Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria is a must for any fashionista. Held in October, Lagos Fashion Week highlights the best designer's on the continent and shows of the Nigerian metropolis' trendy style. Stay at the Lagos Continental on Victoria Island and grab a bite at Yellow Chilli after a day of shows and parties.
Photo Credit: @KelechiAmadiObi
03
Tokyo Fashion Week
If you're looking for style that transcends the runway, then Fashion Week Tokyo needs to be on your list. Even with major designer shows going on, it is always Tokyo's street style that steals the show. After grabbing a room at the luxurious ryokan, Hoshinoyo, head to the city's Harajuku neighborhood to spot the famous Harajuku Girls and other locals sporting their extreme style. Afterward, race around the city Mario Kart style before calling it a night.
Photo Credit: KIRA / TOKYOFASHION.COM
04
São Paulo Fashion Week
Known as one of the world's biggest fashion moments behind New York, London, Paris, and Milan, São Paulo Fashion Week in the fall is a feast for the eyes. Set up camp at the Grand Hyatt São Paulo and spend your downtime between shows shopping at the Praça Benedito Calixto market or taking in the beauty of Ibirapuera Park.
Photo Credit: @spfw
05
South Africa Fashion Week
Fashion in the Motherland is so nice, we had to list it twice. Make your way to Johannesburg in April for South Africa Fashion Week. Designed to highlight the socio-economic value of the country's vibrant fashion design culture, the even features 29 established designers who are redefining the meaning of luxury in African fashion. The chic Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg makes for the perfect home away from home as you people watch and explore the wonders of the city. Grab some oxtail potjie and a glass of crisp South African wine at Urban Moyo in Sandton to end the evening.