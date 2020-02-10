NYFW: The Best Celebrity Style At Fashion Week

Fashion week is in full swing and between going from show to show and traveling down to Oscars weekend, our feed was filled with non-stop looks. While the Academy Awards ended yesterday, there are a few days left for NYFW so the celeb sightings and fashion moments are just getting started.

This weekend, fashion shows like R13, Christopher John Rogers, and the Nike Forum brought out loads of our favorite stars like Drake, Travis Scott, and Justine Skye. Rihanna even made an appearance in a monochromatic tangerine look at her Fenty NYFW pop-up and Zendeya waltzed at the Bvlgari party’s step-and-repeat.

There are still many celebrities making their way to catch shows from Coach, Orange Culture, and Fe Noel, which are all happening within the next few days.

Check out our favorite celebrity fashion moments from NYFW thus far.