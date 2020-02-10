NYFW: The Best Celebrity Style At Fashion Week

Fashion week is in full swing and between going from show to show and traveling down to Oscars weekend, our feed was filled with non-stop looks. While the Academy Awards ended yesterday, there are a few days left for NYFW so the celeb sightings and fashion moments are just getting started.
ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and join us as we close out NYFW with the season’s most exclusive celebration of all things Black fashion.
This weekend, fashion shows like R13, Christopher John Rogers, and the Nike Forum brought out loads of our favorite stars like Drake, Travis Scott, and Justine Skye. Rihanna even made an appearance in a monochromatic tangerine look at her Fenty NYFW pop-up and Zendeya waltzed at the Bvlgari party’s step-and-repeat.
There are still many celebrities making their way to catch shows from Coach, Orange Culture, and Fe Noel, which are all happening within the next few days.
Check out our favorite celebrity fashion moments from NYFW thus far.
TOPICS: Fashion Fashion Week Ciara Drake fashion gallery fashion news Justine Skye Lil nas x Zendaya
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Zendaya attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Photo: Instagram/@ciara
2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrives at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Adwoa Aboah attends the Tory Burch Fall Winter 2020 Fashion Show at Sotheby's on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Storm Reid is seen arriving to the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
US-Somali fashion model Iman attends the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)