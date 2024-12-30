From Burnout To Bliss: How Equinox Hotel Helps Busy Professionals Sleep Better

“Rest is revolutionary.”

This phrase, which echoes Audre Lorde’s urgence for Black women to practice self-care and self-preservation, is one that I had heard over and over for at least a decade. I’ve even quoted it myself to friends. But how often do we actually take time to intentionally rest? Or try to make space for yourself in a world that glorifies hustle?

Unfortunately, I know this all too well and I’m also guilty of it. Between juggling work, life and everything in between, my days rarely slow down.

By the time December rolls around, I feel the weight of the year—and I know I’m not alone. Black women, in particular, are often expected to show up for everyone else while sacrificing our own well-being. But this year, I decided to show up for myself. I hit pause, packed my bag, and booked a stay at the Equinox Hotel New York—a place that’s redefining what it means to prioritize rest.

A sanctuary for rest in the city that never sleeps.

From the moment I stepped into the sleek, minimalist lobby at Hudson Yards, it was clear: this wasn’t just a hotel. It was an oasis. My room was equally stunning, combining modern design with an intentional focus on comfort.

The hotel’s sleep-focused innovation was apparent from the start. At the touch of a button on the in-room iPad, the “Dark. Quiet. Cool.” setting transformed the space into a sleep sanctuary. Blackout shades eliminated all traces of light, the temperature adjusted to an ideal 67 degrees, and soundproof walls ensured absolute quiet. The RoomBar featured herbal teas, sleep-inducing tinctures, and calming beauty treatments.

Even the bed—a plush, temperature-regulating masterpiece—felt like it had been engineered specifically to cradle you into the best rest of your life.

Wellness meets innovation.

The Art + Science of Sleep program goes beyond offering a good night’s sleep—it’s a science-backed experience designed to reset your body and mind. My itinerary included two Cryotherapy sessions, which are touted to boost recovery, reduce inflammation, and increase energy. The experience was invigorating, to say the least. Imagine standing in a chamber at -200°F for a few minutes. It was intense, but afterward, I felt an unmistakable burst of vitality.

Guests also have access to hot and cold plunges, designed to improve recovery and circulation. The alternating temperatures are said to reduce muscle soreness and increase relaxation—a thoughtful addition for those looking to fully recharge.

Another standout offering is the Spa Wave Table, a unique treatment that combines sound and gentle vibrations to help guests achieve deep relaxation. Though I didn’t get to experience it myself, it’s frequently praised as an unparalleled way to release stress and enter a meditative state.

Evening rituals: Preparing for perfect rest.

As evening approached, I followed the curated AM and PM rituals outlined by the hotel to sync with my natural circadian rhythm. A calming bedtime sleep patch became my nightly indulgence, while melatonin-infused turn-down items soothed me into relaxation.

The rituals were simple yet effective—small acts of self-care that made the transition from the stress of the day to the serenity of the night feel seamless. I rarely wake up feeling refreshed, but after just one night, I felt like a new person.

Why sleep is a revolutionary act.

For Black women, rest often feels like a radical choice in a world that expects us to carry so much. We’re conditioned to put everyone else’s needs before our own. But my stay at Equinox Hotel was a powerful reminder: we deserve to prioritize ourselves.

The hotel’s emphasis on rest isn’t just indulgent; it’s restorative. By focusing on the quality of sleep, the Art + Science of Sleep program underscores a truth we often overlook—when we rest better, we live better.

In just two nights, I felt the difference. The mental clarity and physical renewal I experienced were profound. It was as though I’d pressed reset on my mind and body. For busy professionals like me, that kind of rejuvenation isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity.

Final thoughts: More than a stay, it’s a movement.

By the end of my stay, I wasn’t just rested—I was recharged. So, if you’re feeling the weight of burnout creeping in, consider this your sign to pause and reset. Book a stay at Equinox Hotel New York, and give yourself the gift of revolutionary rest. Your mind, body, and spirit will thank you.