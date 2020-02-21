Black Travel Vibes: Experience The Ancient Sands Of Namibia

Last year travelers headed to the Motherland in record numbers to go ‘home’ to Ghana. That experience left many looking for an experience on the continent that goes deeper than tourist-friendly destinations like South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania. Though it may not be as trendy as its neighbors, when it comes to who’s got next in Africa travel, Namibia wins, hands down.
Located on the southwest coast of Africa, Namibia’s unique cultural mashup (there are at least 11 different ethnic groups) and breathtaking natural wonders, are slowly helping the country rise to the top of many Black travelers’ wish list. Ancient, record-breaking deserts, amazing wildlife, diverse and friendly locals and flavorful cuisine are only a few of the things visitors can expect when they arrive.
One explorer who loves to show her peers the beauty of the African continent is Dr. Dafina Good (@dafinagood). To date, she has visited over twenty African coutries, and recently, Namibia became one of her new faves. The country showed Good a side of Africa that wowed even her and trust us, after a look at her epic journey, you’ll see the beauty of Namibia too.
01
Welcome to Namibia
Namibia, located on the southwest coast of Africa, is a country with an interesting cultural mash-up, endless activities, and natural wonders that cater to every traveler’s style and budget. From the vibrant city streets of Windhoek to the stunning coastline of Walvis Bay where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Namib Desert, you'll wonder what took you so long to add Namibia to your getaway list. Visit between July and October for the best weather and wildlife viewing.
Namibia's cuisine is a mashup of indigenous dishes like traditional braaivleis (meat barbeque), and potjiekos, a spicy stew of meat, chicken, and fish, and other dishes brought to the country through German and British colonization, like Wiener schnitzel. Eat at well-known hotspots like Restaurant Gathemann or La Marmite for delicious bites.
Getty Images
04
Bucket List Reality
There are two things you must do when you visit Namibia. The first is hike the world's highest sand dune, Dune 7 in the Namib Desert, the oldest desert in the world at around 55 million years old. The second is visiting the Deadvlei (meaning dead marsh in Afrikaans), a white clay pan in Namibia's desert that is home to the skeletons of trees that are believed to have died 600–700 years ago.