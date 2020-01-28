Getty Images

At last count, Indonesia was made up of 14,752 different islands, yet not a day that goes by where you can scroll through social media without seeing photos of travelers exploring Bali. Now don’t get us wrong, the “Island of the Gods” is definitely magical and a surefire hit amongst Black women for its lush rice paddies, awe-inspiring temples and of course, the famous Bali Swing. But there’s more to Indonesia than its most famous destination.

In most cases, all it takes is a short flight from the tourist paradise to discover alternatives to the typical Balinese adventure. Picturesque islands like Moyo, Sumbawa, Java, and Borneo offer the same (or better) experiences than Bali without the smog infused traffic, crowds, and wall to wall big-box resorts most travelistas leave out of their photos and enthusiastic ‘Bali owes me nothing!’ reviews. In fact, if you ask those that dared to travel deeper, chances are they’ll tell you that Indonesia’s other islands are the true essence of the country and what Bali used to be before it became a travel hotspot.

This year switch things up and inject some fresh life into your adventures with five Indonesian islands that will be a treat for your senses, help you reclaim your zen and have you saying ‘Bali who?’.

01 Raja Ampat An archipelago of about 1,500 remote islands located in Indonesia’s West Papua province, Raja Ampat's beauty will leave you speechless. Visit the main islands of Misool, Salawati, Waigeo, and Batanta to explore their hidden caves, powder sand beaches, and lush jungles. Under the islands' crystal clear blue waters you'll find coral reefs that are part of the area's “Coral Triangle,” which is said to have more marine biodiversity than anywhere else on Earth. For a unique experience live aboard a ship for a week or two and spend your days exploring the islands. Getty Images 02 Sulawesi Travelers love heading to Bali for a chance to snap a pic on a swing, but if you really want to get a glimpse into the myriad of cultures that call Indonesia home, then you need to head to the island of Sulawesi. Sure the island has the typical beach activities, but what makes the island a once-in-a-lifetime experience is the chance to visit with the Torajan people and learn more about their unique view on life and death. Getty Images 03 Sumatra Forget those mischievous monkeys on Bali, if you really want to walk on the wild side, catch a flight to the lush island of Sumatra. Orangutans, endangered Sumatran tigers, rhinos and elephants fill the island's mysterious jungles. When you're not on the hunt for animal wonders, make your way to idyllic beaches like Banda Aceh for some relaxation. Getty Images 04 Moyo Located just 65 minutes away from Bali by seaplane, Moyo island is an Indonesian gem that remains relatively untouched. The turquoise, coral-rich Flores Sea provides some of the best diving and snorkeling in the country, while the tropical forests, hiking trails, and wildlife speak to the nature lover in all of us. Getty Images 05 Komodo Islands Part of a chain of Indonesian islands located an hour flight from Bali, Komodo Island is a ruggedly stunning island filled with namesake dragons and relaxing pink sand beaches that will fill your friends back home with envy with every photo. Spend your time in the area sailing around to other nearby islands like Padar and Rinca. Getty Images

