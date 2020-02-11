Getty Images

The iconic sights of Rome and romantic gondolas of Venice might get a lot of shine, but make no mistake, the colorful southern cliffs of the Amalfi Coast are high on the bucket list for many travelers. The idyllic region’s romance inducing cobblestone streets, sweeping views and seemingly endless blue waters are literally the stuff dreams are made of. But how does one even begin to plan a trip to this Italian paradise?

No need to worry, as usual, your travel squad here at ESSENCE is on the job. We know first hand just how epic a getaway to the Amalfi Coast can be, so we’re giving you our recommendations on how you can experience the beauty of one of Italy’s most spectacular destinations, and plan a trip that is the epitome of living la dolce vita.