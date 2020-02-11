Here’s How To Plan An Epic Amalfi Coast Adventure
The iconic sights of Rome and romantic gondolas of Venice might get a lot of shine, but make no mistake, the colorful southern cliffs of the Amalfi Coast are high on the bucket list for many travelers. The idyllic region’s romance inducing cobblestone streets, sweeping views and seemingly endless blue waters are literally the stuff dreams are made of. But how does one even begin to plan a trip to this Italian paradise?

No need to worry, as usual, your travel squad here at ESSENCE is on the job. We know first hand just how epic a getaway to the Amalfi Coast can be, so we’re giving you our recommendations on how you can experience the beauty of one of Italy’s most spectacular destinations, and plan a trip that is the epitome of living la dolce vita.

How To Get There
Flying from the U.S. to the Amalfi Coast is unfortunately not direct, but the journey is so scenic you'll forget all about that. The closest airport is in Naples (Airport Code: APF), however, depending on where you're flying from you may find it cheaper to fly into Rome (Airport Code: FCO). From there, you can either take a ferry, shuttle bus from either airport or arrange for a car service to pick you up and drop you at your final destination. Be sure to book this well in advance.
When To Go
Naturally, summer is the time of year most people want to visit the Amalfi Coast. The Tyrrhenian Sea is sparkling and ready for champagne-filled sailing, the weather is at optimal tan temperature, beach clubs are jumping and there is tons to see and do around town. Summer, however, is also the most expensive time of year to visit. If you're looking to have this dream experience on a budget (and without the crowds), book your flight in the fall. You might not have steamy temps and packed clubs, but you will get to see the real beauty of the area.
Where to Stay
Despite what many people think, the Amalfi Coast is made up of several towns (Amalfi, Positano, Praiano, and Ravello to name a few) and where you stay really just depends on your budget and how close you want to be to the action. Positano is the place to see and be seen, so if you've got the coins make sure you stay at the famed IG hotspot Le Sirenuse and enjoy Michelin star dining at their restaurant, La Sponda. Located a short drive from Positano, the town of Praiano is a quaint hideaway for those looking to escape the crowds. The boutique Casa Angelina will give you Greek vibes with its all-white decor and the exquisite art in the hallways will blow you away. Ravello is another hotspot known for its amazing views, but it is super far from the beach. A stay at the new Villa Margherita and some celebrity sightings could make a stay worth it though.
Where To Eat
When in Italy, you'll never find yourself short of delicious places to grab a bite. Head to AummAumm in Capri for some of the best pizza you'll ever have. Next, enjoy rustic Italian dining and fresh pasta at Trattoria Da Cumpa Cosimo in Ravello. Finally, for a sweet treat, head to Amalfi and grab the lemon soufflé at La Caravella. Want a meal that's a bit more hands on? Ristorante Buca di Bacco in Positano offers cooking classes where you can learn to make simple, southern Italian dishes that you can easily replicate at home.
What To Do
One of the best ways to explore the Amalfi Coast is, of course, by boat. Book a tour with Positano Boats and spend a full day sailing trough Praiano, Marina di Praia, the famous Fiordo di Furore and the Emerald Grotto. When you've had enough of the water, be sure to visit the Duomo in Amalfi and wander around the famous Villa Rufolo in Ravello.
