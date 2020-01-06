5 Trips Every Black Woman Should Take For Adventure This Year

Getty Images

Happy 2020! This new year and decade means we get another 12 months to explore new travel adventures. We already know that Black women love a walk on the wild side, but where does one go when all the usual suspects have been done to death? If you’re a woman looking to add some fear conquering, heart pounding, off-the-radar travels to her life this year, switch things up with five destinations sure to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Madagascar

Africa is so much more than South Africa, and Madagascar is definitely a destination to add to your travel list. An island off the coast of Africa, Madagascar is an adventure lover’s dream. Its incredible and diverse landscape make it perfect for ATV riding, trekking, diving, mountain biking, kitesurfing, rock-climbing and more. Visit from April through December to enjoy the best weather. If you’re looking for some adventure under the sea, head to Nosy Ankao, the Maldives of Africa, and make the eco-friendly Miavana Resort your home as you explore stunning aquamarine bays and marine life you won’t find anywhere else.

The Amazon River

The Amazon, the world’s second-longest river, cuts a path across the continent of South America as it makes its way through Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. More than a third of the world’s animal species live there including three-toed sloths, Amazon River dolphins, Amazonian manatees, anacondas, piranhas, and much more. What also makes this the perfect trip for any adventurer is the chance to visit villages deep in the heart of the rainforest where few outsiders venture. You can explore the Amazon year round with companies like Aqua Expeditions.

Borneo

Part Indonesia and part Malaysia, Borneo is a breathtaking mix of virgin rainforest, untouched beaches and mountain ranges, and shockingly remains an off-the-beaten-path adventure. Home to some of the world’s most species-rich equatorial rainforests, it’s not out of the ordinary to catch a glimpse of a wild orangutan swinging through the jungle, an Irrawaddy dolphin in the waters of the South China Sea, or hear the call of a gibbon. March and October are the driest months of the year to visit Borneo, where palm-fringed islands like Gaya Island allow you to explore underwater life such as sea turtles and whale sharks, all from the comfort of the pristine Gayana Marine Resort.

Namibia

If you’ve been looking for your next African adventure, experiencing the beauty of Namibia should be at the top of your list. From climbing sand dunes and soaring above the Namib desert in a hot air balloon, to taking in the breathtaking sight of the Atlantic Ocean meeting the desert sands in Walvis Bay, there is no shortage of adventure in Namibia. One adventure that should definitely be on your list is tracking rhinos with experts from Save The Rhinos, who help travelers get up close to these majestic and endangered creatures.

Australia

The diverse landscapes of Australia make it perfect for adventurers of all kinds, but if you’re the type who has always dreamed of swimming with manta rays, whale sharks and humpback whales on one trip, then it is definitely the destination for you. June-August is best for snorkelers and divers hoping to encounter these animals in the waters of Ningaloo Reef, a 160-mile ribbon of coral midway up the coast of Western Australia. Companies like Dive Worldwide can help you plan and coordinate the perfect Australian animal adventure.

