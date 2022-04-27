Toya Johnson Stuns In Engagement Photos With Fiancé Robert Rushing

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Reality TV personality and author Toya Johnson said “yes” to her fiancé and sports manager Robert Rushing in November 2019. More than two years after the epic helicopter proposal, Johnson took to Instagram to share her engagement photos and they’re definitely worth the wait. The best-selling author also captioned one of the images with their official wedding date: October 15, 2022. The shoot was helmed by photographer Will Sterling.

In the new pictures, Johnson is seen wearing an embellished and fitted pink gown while Rushing looks dapper in a tailored suit.

In a second engagement photo post, she’s is in a pool with her future husband and the background looks like paradise. She captioned the photo, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Nora Ephron #rushingdowntheaisle”

As mentioned, Johnson and Rushing got engaged in 2019 and it was quite the romantic proposal. He asked for her hand by spelling it out on a landing pad during a helicopter ride.

Rushing and Johnson started dating in 2017 but kept their relationship somewhat private.

The couple share a daughter together named Reign whom they had in February 2018. Johnson also has a daughter—Reginae Carter—with rapper Lil’ Wayne and was previously married to producer Memphitz, whom she divorced in 2016.

There is always another chance to try again and we are glad Toya has found love with her husband-to-be. We’re hoping their big day will be everything they wish for and more!