Toya Johnson will soon be Mrs. Rushing! The reality star and author is engaged to her longtime love, sports manager and entrepreneur Robert “Red” Rushing. His romantic helicopter proposal is enough to make you shed a tear.

On the season finale of T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle, Rushing takes the leap and asks for Johnson’s hand in marriage. In seasons past, Johnson expressed concerns about getting married again even though she knew that Rushing was husband material. After talking to friends and doing some soul searching, Johnson got on board with becoming a wife once more, and Rushing couldn’t wait to make the big ask.

After getting the blessings of Johnson’s family, including her 21-year-old daughter Reginae, Rushing took Johnson on a helicopter ride through Atlanta. The entrepreneur is no stranger to taking his lady on surprise trips and excursions, so his soon-to-be fiancée was totally unsuspecting of the prosal to come. As they gaze at the picturesque sunset, Rushing asks Toya to look down, where the words, “will you marry me,” is painted in red right on their landing area. Johnson breaks down in tears recognizing that their date night is actually a surprise proposal.

Grab a tissue and watch the heartwarming clip below:

Johnson and Rushing first began dating in 2017 and announced their engaged in November 2019 on social media. Together, they share a two-year-old daughter named Reign. Johnson shares her daughter Reginae with ex-husband and rapper Lil’ Wayne. She was also previously married to producer Memphitz, whom she divorced in 2015.

The couple shared a few photos from their sunset engagement, which will melt your heart.

Congratulations to the happy couple!