Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce Before Their One-Year Anniversary

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Most people know that Tory Lanez is in jail, but you may not have known that he’s a married man. Lanez, 31, married the mother of his son last year, but now the incarcerated rapper is headed for divorce.

His wife of less than a year, Raina Chassagne, filed for a divorce petition, citing irreconcilable differences. She is also asking the court for sole legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Kai, but has agreed to give the rapper visitation rights.

The former couple quietly tied the knot on June 25, 2023, a couple of months before he headed to prison. During their short marriage, Chassagne visited him multiple times and also took their son Kai to spend quality time with his dad.

Last year, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion and is doing his time in North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif. He was convicted on three felony charges in December 2022, which included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

During the very public trial, the rapper chose not to testify but maintained that he was innocent and didn’t shoot the “Hiss” artist.

In September last year, Lanez sent a voice note from prison saying he was in “good spirits.”

“With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man,” he said. “And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day and I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever.”