Today, Rapper Tory Lanez received a sentence of 10 years for the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) that occurred in July 2020. This sentencing follows lengthy court proceedings over the course of two days.

Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 on three charges for shooting and injuring Megan in both feet in an incident in the Hollywood Hills. Since being handed a guilty verdict, the remaining court session has been prolonged, as Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) sought out new legal counsel and filed a motion for a new trial, which was later denied.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case. In May, they presented a request to the judge, seeking a 13-year prison term for the Canadian rapper for the charges against him – negligent discharge of a firearm, adult with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. Along with this motion, they submitted another advocating for a more stringent sentence. According to the motion, a recent California law would typically place the rapper’s sentence in the “middle term” of a potential 22-year sentence, unless compelling “circumstances in aggravation” were established.

Judge David Herriford, who is presiding over the case, highlighted that Lanez’s conduct subsequent to the shooting, which included social media tirades and continued harassment of Megan, constitutes a significant “aggravating factor” in determining his sentence.

Lanez’s legal team argued that the rapper has an alcohol abuse problem, and were asking that he be enrolled in a substance abuse program as part of his sentence. However, Deputy DA Alex Bott argued that while Lanez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting, there is no evidence that he is an alcoholic. Moreover, Lanez’s Canadian citizenship was also brought into question—according to his attorney’s the rapper is at risk of “immediate deportation.”

Throughout the two days of sentencing hearings, Megan Thee Stallion was absent, however, she had provided a statement that District Attorney Kathy Ta read aloud during the courtroom session. Court reporter Meghann Cuniff reported that Megan’s statement conveyed her internal struggle about attending the proceedings in person, emphasizing that her absence was a protective measure for her mental well-being. Cuniff wrote in a tweet, “She said since Tory shot her, ‘I’ve not experienced a single day of peace.’” Megan continued, saying that Lanez “lied to anyone that would listen” and “paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.”

Megan said mercy is for people who show remorse, and Lanez has shown none. She thanked for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for their support. She wants the sentence to be a message for everyone woman of violence. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

Following the ruling, Lanez spoke inside the courtroom. Cuniff reports “he said he still cares about Megan. He called her ‘someone I still care for dearly to this day’ regardless of what she may think of him, saying ‘the victim’s my friend.’

Lanez has been jailed since his conviction.