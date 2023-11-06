Toni Braxton Wants You To Know That She And Birdman Are Still Going Strong

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime

Toni Braxton shocked the world when she confirmed her relationship with Cash Money Records co-founder and rapper Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, in 2017. The two went from dating to engaged but have been quiet over the past few years, leaving some to wonder if they’d called it quits. But it looks like they’re still going strong judging by a recent post on Braxton’s Instagram page.

“Sending Sunday kisses. @birdman 💋,” the singer, 56, wrote in a caption of her posing next to Williams.

The two started out as friends as Braxton previously said, sharing that she’d known him for almost 17 years. In a 2017 episode of Braxton Family Values, the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer revealed that the two were indeed dating after rumors began surfacing about them in 2016.

“Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say?” she said during the episode. “He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”

That same year, Tamar Braxton, Toni’s sister, also confirmed they were dating while visiting the Wendy Williams Show, referring to him as her brother-in-law. Williams also appeared on the show in 2018 and made his feelings for Braxton clear during that visit.

“That’s my love, my soldier, my life — she’s my everything,” he told the talk show host. “She’s my life. I love her to death.”

A few years later, in 2018, Braxton confirmed her engagement on Braxton Family Values after she was seen sporting a ring, which got people talking. The two moved their wedding date several times due to work conflicts but it’s unknown if and when they plan to walk down the aisle.

Before Williams, Braxton was married to American singer-songwriter Keri Lewis for 12 years, but they divorced in 2013. The former couple share sons Denim and Diezel together.