Toni Braxton’s Sons Denim And Diezel Just Ripped The Runway

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While a career in music has been the norm for Toni Braxton and her famous siblings, for her sons, modeling just might be their professional path.

Both handsome men, Diezel, 18, and Denim, 19, walked as part of designer Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring 2022 runway show in Los Angeles recently. Mom Toni was there as well as aunt Tamar in support of the moment. As images and footage reveal, they did a great job.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to walking in front of Toni and Tamar, the audience at the Marcell Von Berlin show was filled with stars. Actress Niecy Nash and wife, singer Jessica Betts, were present, as well as Angelica Ross of Pose fame, Yung Miami of the City Girls, Cassie and more.

Modeling is nothing new for Diezel. When he was 15, he signed with Wilhemina Models and later with the Maverick Agency. He’s also done a campaign with Denim and Toni for Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD beauty products and his bio on Instagram reads, “I dress up and pretend to be other people for a living!” These days though, Diezel is a freshman in college, attending Howard University in D.C. As for Denim, who Toni said years ago was a big sports lover, his social media bio states that he’s an entrepreneur.

The boys seems to be doing very well for themselves now that they’re adults. Nevertheless, during last year’s racial reckoning, Toni admitted that she’d always be a #blackmomworried about the wellbeing of her sons.

“I’m a mother…look at my sons…@denimbraxton just finished high school on Thursday. He and @diezel.braxton are so young and ready to discover their way in life and there’s nothing I can do to protect them from the hate because of their beautiful black skin,” she wrote on Instagram. “No matter where they go in this world, I will always be their BMW. 🤎#blackmomworried 💔”

Both boys were involved in protests last summer. She told The Sun that their fearlessness, and that of so many young people like them, was inspiring.

“We worry all the time as the world is different for African-American boys,” she said last September. “My two sons went out last night for dinner and I was worried the whole time. I felt like I was holding my breath the entire time.”

She added, “Are they being hunted? Women, too, like Breonna Taylor. But this generation are strong, not afraid, and I love that about them. We’re afraid but this generation is fearless and I am proud.”

Denim and Diezel are Braxton’s sons with ex-husband Keri Lewis. The couple wed in 1998 and separated in 2009. In 2013, their divorce was finalized.