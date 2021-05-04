Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Tiffany Haddish is ready for motherhood, sharing that she’s taken the first step in expanding her family.

“I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt,” she said during a visit to E!’s Daily Pop to promote the new season of Kids Say the Darndest Things, where she spends her time chatting with hilarious children of a variety of ages. “Yeah. I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

She also broached the idea of surrogacy, which has become a lot more common among women in Hollywood, Haddish said she had no interest in putting her body through that.

“I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” she said before revealing she’d given up a number of her eggs to stay financially afloat when she was young.

“Here goes something everybody don’t know. I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs,” she said before breaking into comedy. “So who knows? I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. So maybe somewhere though, in cryo…somewhere.”

When asked about the possibility of a natural pregnancy with current beau Common, she said she would certainly be taken aback — and some things would have to change.

“Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers. ‘Cause definitely, I have taken the precaution to protect,” she said. “Now, if that sh-t happened, we gon’ hire some help, then definitely gonna cry a lot.

“And I’m not gonna be ‘baby mama,'” she added. “I’m gonna be ‘wife.'”