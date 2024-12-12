Tia Mowry And Her Son Cree Spend Quality Time Vacationing In Abu Dhabi

Tia Mowry/Instagram

One of the most important things parents can give their kids is quality time. Tia Mowry gave her eldest child, Cree, 13, just that during their vacation in Abu Dhabi. Tia shared the sacred moments with her son in a social media post.

“AbuDhabi, you’ve been absolutely breathtaking! I’ve had the most incredible time exploring this beautiful country and creating unforgettable memories with my son, Cree,” The Game actress wrote in a caption under a carousel of images from their Middle Eastern trip.

“This was the first of many trips with just me and my son. My goal is to build a special one-on-one connection with each of my kids. Traveling and exploring is so important for shaping character—integrity, mindset, and more. I want my son to see that the world is so much bigger than ourselves. Cultures, religions, food… there’s so much to discover. So… where are we off to next?” her caption ended.

In addition to Cree, Mowry is also a mother to Cairo, 6. She shares both with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict who she divorced in 2023. These moments of quality time may be especially important as her kids continue adjusting to life post-divorce.

The Sister Sister alum got vulnerable about the difficulty of co-parenting during her new show Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which premiered on October 4.

“I feel like one of the hardest things that I’ve had to adapt to is dropping my kids off at their dad’s house. I always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you can visually see how that is no longer”, she explained.

Hardrict has also been adjusting to their new normal since their split. Earlier this year, while speaking on a panel, the actor said that during his weekends with the kids, they ‘have a ball’ and do about 30 things a day.

We know that with two loving parents who are determined to have a healthy co-parenting relationship, both Cree and Cairo will thrive.