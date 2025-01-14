Health Matters: Could You Have A Thyroid Issue? These Are the Signs According To Experts

Getty

January is Thyroid Awareness Month. This month was created to raise awareness about thyroid diseases and thyroid cancer. What is a thyroid? The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that produces hormones that help regulate bodily functions, including heart rate, energy, and body temperature.

According to Dr. Magdala Chery, the cause of thyroid cancer is not always clear. “It’s worth noting that most people with thyroid cancer have no known risk factors that can be changed. A summary of the leading causes and risk factors include genetic mutations, radiation exposure history (like a history of radiation therapy to the head, neck, or chest), hereditary conditions,” she states. A family history of thyroid cancer, sex (thyroid cancer occurs 3x times more often in women than in men), age (most common in people in their 30s through 60s), and excess body weight have been associated with a higher risk of cancer. “Even if a person has risk factors, it’s difficult to know how much those factors contributed to the tumor. There are no specific dietary restrictions or foods to avoid to reduce your risk of thyroid cancer,” she shares.

Initially, thyroid cancer may not cause symptoms at first, but as it grows, it can cause a lump in the neck, a feeling that shirt collars are too tight, changes to your voice, difficulty swallowing, swollen lymph nodes, constant cough (not due to a cold), and pain in the neck or throat.

Dr. Jade Norris, physician, and founder of NSPIRE Primary Care, LLC, shares the following symptoms of thyroid cancer: palpable thyroid mass in the neck, unintended weight loss or weight gain (weight fluctuations), fatigue, and pain or discomfort with swallowing but most commonly a neck mass or swollen lymph nodes. However, Dr. Norris notes that thyroid cancer can often be asymptomatic, which is why it’s essential to attend yearly checkups with your primary care physician.

Thyroid cancer is classified based on the types of cells found in the tumor. Most thyroid cancers are slow-growing, and some can be aggressive; according to Dr. Chery, The most common types of thyroid cancer include:

Papillary thyroid cancer, which is the most common type and can occur at any age, is most often found in people ages 30 to 50. Most cases are minor and respond well to treatment.

Follicular thyroid cancer is a rare type that usually affects people older than 50. It doesn’t often spread to the lymph nodes but may spread to other body parts, such as the lungs and bones.

Hurthle cell thyroid cancer is a rare type that is aggressive and can spread to other parts of the body. It was once considered a type of follicular cancer but is now recognized as a distinct type of cancer.

Medullary thyroid cancer begins in C cells that produce calcitonin. It can be detected early due to elevated calcitonin levels in the blood and may be caused by an inherited gene.

Anaplastic thyroid cancer is a rare and aggressive type that grows quickly and can be challenging to treat.

Treatment Options:

Dr. Chery says treatment for thyroid cancer typically involves surgery to remove the thyroid gland. If the tumor is small, a portion of the thyroid might be removed. If the cancer is large or has spread, the entire thyroid gland is often removed. After surgery, radioactive iodine may be used to destroy any remaining thyroid tissue or cancer cells. Thyroid hormone replacement medication is usually given to suppress the growth of any remaining thyroid tissue.

Other treatments may include radiation therapy or chemotherapy, especially for more aggressive types of thyroid cancer.

It is essential to have regular check-ups after treatment to watch for a return of cancer. Thyroid cancer can sometimes come back in the lymph nodes, small pieces of thyroid tissue left after surgery, or other parts of the body, such as the lungs or bones. However, most thyroid cancers are treatable, and most people have a good outcome. Currently, there’s no recommended routine screening for thyroid cancer. But if you are aware of a family history of thyroid cancer or conditions, this is something to be discussed with your primary care doctor. They will help determine how to screen and monitor you for any symptoms.

Dr. Norris suggests establishing care with a quality primary care physician who knows you and is easily accessible for regular health and thyroid screening TSH/T4 labs and a thyroid ultrasound if concerns for a thyroid mass are present or consider fine-needle aspiration if a mass is present to confirm if the nodule is cancerous or benign and referral to a Thyroid Specialist and Endocrinologist.

TSH/T4 is a part of regular annual blood work ordered by their PCP to the local lab (Ie- LabCorp or Quest); if there is a concern for a thyroid mass on the exam, your primary care physician would order the thyroid ultrasound to the local imaging center.