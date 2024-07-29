7 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Taking My First Family Cruise

©Tykesha Burton

I’ve never been a cruise person. When I travel, I prefer to spend the bulk of my time immersed in the culture and history of a destination. But since the pandemic, I’ve started embracing slow travel. So, when I had the opportunity to experience my first family cruise aboard the Discovery Princess to Alaska, I took it. I had several preconceived ideas about what the experience would entail. But the journey with my two children and my mom was filled with some pleasant surprises.

©Tykesha Burton

If you’re a cruise neophyte thinking about booking your first adventure on the high seas, here’s a list of seven things I wish I’d known before setting sail for the first time that could help you as you consider booking your own voyage.

1. There’s More To Eat Than Buffet Food

While the buffet included with the cruise has various delicious options, I was initially unaware that specialty restaurants were available throughout the ship. Our boat had several alternatives, including a high-end steakhouse and seafood restaurant, an Irish Pub, and a pizzeria. We even enjoyed a 360-degree (virtual reality) experience that featured food and wines from the Mediterranean region.

If you’re interested, plan to make your dining reservations as soon as you board. These specialty meals are not included in some packages. We had the Princess Premier pass, which covered all of our alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, two specialty dining experiences, and gratuity.

2. Entertainment Goes Far Beyond Magic Shows

Prior to our journey, my cruise entertainment references were from episodes of The Love Boat. I thought we would be stuck watching lounge singers and magic shows. But just like with dining, there are a variety of choices. There was a jazz club, a comedy club, Broadway-esque musical productions, interactive game shows, and live music on our boat.

©Tykesha Burton

3. Check Out the Kids Club

As an old-school momma from the South, my ancestors ingrained me with certain parenting principles. The primary one is to “never leave your ‘chirren’ just anywhere with just any ole body.” So, leaving my children in the kids’ club with strangers was initially a hard pass for me. But when I learned that the 360 dinner was an adults-only affair, I decided to check it out.

When I got there, I was surprised to learn that security was tight. To ensure the children’s safety, even parents aren’t allowed to enter the club. With that in mind, we tried it out for an hour, and my kids loved it! Had I known I’d feel at ease leaving them, I would’ve planned a few more grown-up experiences to enjoy with my mom.

4. Book Shore Excursions in Advance

Many popular activities sell out quickly, so it’s crucial that you book what you want to do as soon as possible. We took advantage of several family-friendly activities, which made it easier to find fun things to do for all ages. My family and I enjoyed playing with Alaskan Husky puppies, panning for gold, and taking a scenic train ride through snow-capped mountains.

Additional tip: Always book your excursions through the cruise. Doing so guarantees the ship will wait for you if your tour runs late.

©Tykesha Burton

5. Pack Smart

Depending on your destination, be prepared to experience different climates. For our cruise, we started in balmy Seattle weather but spent most of our time coasting through the frigid waters of Alaska. So, bulky winter clothes took up most of the space in our luggage. Our cruise had several laundry rooms onboard. But had I known I could do laundry, I would’ve packed much lighter. Check with your cruise company to determine if such amenities are provided.

Also, each cruise ship offers a variety of onboard activities, from swimming pools and water slides to rock climbing walls and mini-golf courses. So be sure to pack appropriate clothes and gear for those endeavors.

6. Read the Daily Planner

Each night, a daily planner is delivered to your cabin. It provides a detailed list of all the next day’s events and dining choices. I did not read it like I should have, which resulted in us finding out about fun activities just as they were starting. While I was okay with just lounging, my mother, a first-time cruiser as well, wanted to join every line dance class and pickleball match available.

Additional tip: Always follow the time on the ship. We crossed several different time zones on our cruise, and while our watches kept up with those changes, the boat operated differently to maintain order.

©Tykesha Burton

7. Understand the Onboard Payment System

Cruises operate on a cashless system, where expenses are charged to your cabin. Understanding this system beforehand will help you to manage your budget. You can periodically check your expenditures using the ship’s app to avoid surprises at the end of the trip.