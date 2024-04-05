Heading To Raleigh For Dreamville Festival? Make It An Extra Black Weekend With This Mini Destination Guide

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

If you were able to get tickets to this year’s Dreamville Festival, that means you’re heading to Raleigh, North Carolina. Beyond the music and festivities, there’s no shortage of Black history and cultural experiences in this Southern city.

To enhance your visit, we’ve crafted a mini destination guide so you can get immersed in all that Raleigh has to offer while also supporting its Black-owned businesses. This guide will help you get to the heart of the city to ensure you enjoy good food, learn some history, see some vivid art and even pamper yourself if you’d like to – in addition to enjoying the return of the hottest music festival in town.

Lights Please

Illuminate the past by adding a bit of history to your itinerary. Kick off your tour by heading to East Hargett Street, known as Black Main Street. During segregation, this stretch of old buildings between Fayetteville and Blount Streets was the Black community of Raleigh’s commercial and cultural hub. In its heyday, it was home to many Black-owned businesses, including medical and law offices, a pharmacy, retail shops, a barbershop, and more. As you stroll along, check out the murals that tell the district’s story. You can learn more about this significant spot by visiting the City of Raleigh Museum, which provides an overview of Black history in the city.

Next, explore Raleigh’s two stops along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The first is Estey Hall, located at Shaw University, which was the country’s first building dedicated to the higher education of Black women. Then, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens. This park was established in 1975, making it the first public park dedicated to the activist, minister and leader.

The Pope House Museum is great for history lovers. This house-turned-museum was once the home of Dr. Manassa Pope, a Shaw University Medical School alum and prominent doctor. He was the only Black man to ever run for mayor of a Southern capital city during the Jim Crow Era. The museum features the house’s original furnishings and is the only Black house museum in the state.

Art enthusiasts should visit the 311 Gallery. This Black-owned art studio in Downtown Raleigh has 12 working spaces. It includes the works of more than 30 artists specializing in abstract, landscape, portrait and photography work, to name a few forms.

Can’t Get Enough

It’s easy to work up an appetite after dancing and vibing all day, and these fantastic restaurants serve up some of the best fare in Raleigh.

For a modern take on Southern Comfort foods like fried green tomatoes and catfish and grits, you’ll want to visit Flavor Hills Restaurant & Bar. ORO Restaurant & Lounge serves an assortment of small plates with offerings ranging from pork belly skewers and grilled jerk chicken to pan-seared salmon and grilled octopus. Oak City Fish and Chips has plates of fried fish, shrimp, and fries. This eatery is located inside Morgan Street Food Hall.

If you have a sweet tooth, Madame B’s Bakery has a selection of cakes (which they sell whole and by the slice), gourmet cupcakes, cookies, and more. The husband-and-wife baking team at Royal Cheesecake and Varieties has an array of cheesecakes, cupcakes, and cookies on their menu. And for vegan sweet treats like brownies, fudge, and cookies, check out Dee’s Kitchen.

For more food options, check out Raleigh Food Trap, created by local foodies Briana and Roger Kornegay.

Pour Something in My Cup

There’s no shortage of watering holes in this college town. If you’re interested in pouring something in your cup after the shows, check out The Venue. This Black-owned restaurant and bar in Raleigh’s Warehouse District has a variety of cocktails on its menu. If you’re a nondrinker or need a pick-me-up, Black & White Coffee Roasters will help you refuel. The bean-to-bar coffee shop is inside the Videri Chocolate Factory.

Carolina Blue Kicks, Fresh on the Scene

Unorthodox Vintage is the spot for vintage, and secondhand clothing finds, if you decide that you need to freshen up your wardrobe while in town. For women’s fashions crafted using Tanzanian fabrics, visit Nashona.

Love Yourz

If you need a little self-love after the two-day festival, stop by Adara Spa. Spending a day at this full-service spa pampering and loving yourself might just be the perfect end to what’s sure to be a fun-filled weekend.