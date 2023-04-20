The Doula Expo By Mama Glow Is Back

Mama Glow

Mama Glow, a leading maternal health and education platform, is gearing up for its annual The Doula Expo. The event is set to take place on May 20-21st at Hudson Yards in New York with Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Tatyana Ali as the emcee. Music at the expo will be provided by DJ Rashida.

The first of its kind festival is targeting birth workers, families, caregivers, as well as brands and organizations that support them. This year’s theme, “Birth to the Future,” is about exploring the imagination, hope and future possibilities for reproductive justice and birth equity.

Mama Glow was founded by Latham Thomas, one of Oprah’s Super Soul 100. The doula and maternity lifestyle brand’s main objective is to improve reproductive health for BIPOC communities and address the current maternal health crisis in the United States. Mama Glow achieves this by supporting BIPOC communities throughout the full spectrum of reproductive health. This includes pregnancy, birth, and postpartum by providing bespoke doula services and education.

In terms of what you can expect at the two-day festival, there will be keynote conversations, expert panel discussions, TED style talks, demos, lounges, interactive booths, live performances, exploration, and networking.

Birth professionals will get the chance to connect with other peers in their industry, connect with organizations, learn, and expand their business. Families will get an opportunity to meet practitioners, explore products and services, as well as learn from experts in the reproductive space. It’s ideal for anyone looking to start or expand their family and build a birthing village to help and provide support every step of the way.

If you’d like to attend, register on The Doula Expo website. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Mama Glow Foundation, a non-profit that supports reproductive justice and birth equity.