The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, Hosted A-List Black Celebrities For The 2024 Met Gala

Krista Schlueter

The 2024 Met Gala dialed up the whimsical fabulosity for the first Monday in May, and some of our favorite Black celebrities who attended the prestigious event were able to get ready in the gorgeous Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, ahead of the festivities. Celebrities including actress Ayo Edebiri, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade, model Adwoa Aboah, and Taraji P. Henson and Keke Palmer all rubbed elbows and mingled ahead of the Met Gala and enjoyed the beautifully designed hotel.

Tessa Thompson, shot by Krista Schlueter

The historic The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel once again hosted the crème de la crème of the entertainment and fashion worlds for the Met Gala 2024. The hotel celebrated style, creativity, and glamor, and The Carlyle provided the perfect backdrop for the festivities.

Amanda Gorman, shot by Krista Schlueter

According to their official website, The Carlyle, built in 1930, is a luxury New York City hotel with charm and elegance. It has been a home away from home for world leaders, celebrities, and sophisticated travelers for several generations. Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic and a staple landmark of Manhattan’s sophisticated Upper East Side.

Keke Palmer, shot by Krista Schlueter

Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 192-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York-based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling’s, at The Carlyle. The Carlyle is part of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which manages a global collection of 33 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 21 countries.

Dwyane Wade, shot by Krista Schlueter

On the night of the Met, fashion brands and their exquisite creations graced The Carlyle red carpet, turning heads as they debuted in breathtaking ensembles that captured the official dress code of the night, “Garden of Time,” as well as the exhibition theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening of Fashion.” Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening of luxury and sophistication with infamous fashion houses such as Cartier, Prada, Chanel, and more. It was a night to remember at The Carlyle, filled with exquisite jewels, unforgettable looks, opulent décor, and countless bottles of bubbly.

To learn more about the historic hotel, visit their website here.