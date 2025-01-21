The Business of Beating Imposter Syndrome, According To Aisha Turner, Executive Producer For MSNBC Audio

Aisha Turner

One ingredient to success is immersing yourself into things that don’t always feel comfortable or familiar. In a best-case scenario, these situations can give you the opportunity to stretch, shine, and materialize a dream. On the other hand, it’s possible to buckle under pressure or self-sabotage your success because of imposter syndrome—a familiar culprit and the antithesis to owning your badassery. Imposter syndrome can hamper your ability to thrive, even though your track record says you’re capable of doing so. As a quick recap, imposter syndrome is when you don’t feel you deserve the success you’ve achieved, despite your skills and results proving otherwise.

Aisha Turner executive producer for MSNBC Audio in Brooklyn, New York, is familiar with imposter syndrome. Turner began the role, which comprises overseeing the podcast unit at MSNBC in the summer of 2023. Prior to that role, the executive producer managed a single show for about two years. Turner provides some tips on how to minimize imposter syndrome and execute from a place of confidence.

Understand Your Trauma

Trauma can be pervasive and show up in all aspects of your life–work included. Turner says understanding the trauma-related stories you tell yourself can help your battle with imposter syndrome.

“When something isn’t working out, figure out where it’s really coming from and the dynamic that’s actually at play here or if it’s just you bringing your story to it,” she says.

For instance, if a project doesn’t work out, it may be due to circumstances beyond your control. However, your trauma story may be that you’re incompetent and incapable of successfully carrying out a project. That trauma story can cement the feelings of inadequacy imposter syndrome often brings about.

Turner shares a personal example of how trauma sometimes shows up for her.

“One thing I know about myself is I’m really defensive. And so if someone has a critique, I take it to be a critique of myself,” she shares.

“And so it’s not allowing that story of, ‘oh, I’m just doing it wrong because they don’t agree with me’ to get into your head.

One way to do that is by focusing on the facts versus any negative feelings you’re having about yourself. Working with a therapist to better understand your trauma and how to heal it can also help you show up more confidently.

Pause Before Making Decisions

Feeling like you don’t belong in a role can impact your decision making, which is often significant in leadership roles. Making wrong decisions can fuel your imposter syndrome and reinforce the erroneous belief that you’re not the right person for the job. Turner has taken time to strengthen her decision-making skills as a way of silencing her imposter syndrome. Decision-making is a recurring part of her role as an executive producer.

“I became more comfortable not just making decisions, but knowing how I need to make decisions,” she says. “I’m pretty clear that I’m not going to decide in the moment.”

For Turner those pauses may only last five minutes, but they remove some pressure and give her the silence she needs to think about the decision she wants to make.

It’s also important to remember that mistakes are inevitable and one bad decision isn’t your entire identity. An effective reminder can be writing down all the right decisions you’ve made throughout your career and how those contributed to where you are now.

Accept You Can’t Please Everyone

If you believe success in a role equates to everyone being happy, when the opposite happens, imposter syndrome may rear its head. People in leadership positions often have to make decisions they believe will lead to the best outcome. And that can birth opposition, pushback, and disgruntled people.

Turner says accepting she can’t please everyone has helped minimize her imposter syndrome.

“I have come to terms with the fact that there’s always going to be someone that’s frustrated with me or maybe mad at me or disappointed in a decision,” she tells ESSENCE. “And I think [that] is just the nature of people having competing interests.”

Turner adds, “Also, the more I’ve understood that conflict is okay and can be generative, that has also helped.”

Lean On Your Community

Behind every successful person, you’ll likely find a community of people who reinforce their greatness. Turner leans on her friends when she’s facing challenges in her role or not feeling confident.

“You can always give yourself pep talks and all of that, and I think over time it’s easier to do that. But I think especially in the moment, those people who remind you that everything is okay ultimately reminds you of the stakes too,” she says. “I think that’s important as well. That, not everything is so high stakes.”

In other words, some days you may make mistakes, get pushback from your team or underperform. However, not every mistake is as dire as it seems at the moment. Having loved ones who ground you and remind you of who you are can help you see that.