Video: Teyonah Parris Delivers Baby Girl During Emotional Home Water Birth

Actress Teyonah Parris is officially a mother, and she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in grand fashion with a beautiful water birth. This happened, according to the beauty, a month ago.

The WandaVision star revealed, alongside images and video of her birthing process, that she had originally intended to deliver at the hospital, but as her pregnancy went on, she changed her mind.

“Thank you to our amazing midwife @midwifeangelina who ushered our baby girl Earth side!! We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I’m so glad it did!” she wrote. “Everything truly happens for a reason and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family. I have so much I want to talk about as it pertains to our journey in how we landed at this decision and what it was like. So, more to come!”

The star has also received a lot of support from loved ones, from her husband James to her mother to her village, her doula and her lactation counselor, all whom she shared her gratitude for.

“God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I’m so grateful for the one we have,” she shared. “From coming by and holding the baby, calls to encourage us, sending thoughtful and helpful gifts and parenting hacks, to simply just being on the phone to listen to me cry at 3 in the morning. Thaaaank you a million times over!!!

She also made sure to thank her Instagram fans and followers who have watched her share her pregnancy journey on the platform.

“Thank yall, here on the Gram, for your encouragement and excitement throughout this pregnancy and for all of your well wishes. Baby Girl and I are well and her Daddy has been holding us both down like no other. Hoping to share more as we go along, but judging how its taken me a month to get this post up 😩😩 who knows!! 🤣🤣Love yall and thank you!!”

Parris first shared that she was expecting in an Instagram post back in September. It was at that same time that she revealed that she was also married and that she and her hubby were over the moon about the future.

“We’re pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I’m so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we’ve learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful.”

The future is now here! The couple are now officially sleep-deprived parents and as one would expect, they couldn’t be happier. Congratulations!